search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: Shikhar Dhawan falls for 15 runs
 
World, America

Democrats walk out after Senate committee sets vote on Brett Kavanaugh

AP
Published Sep 28, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse left after GOP chairman set vote on nomination for 1:30 pm on Friday.
Republicans have blocked Democratic efforts to subpoena a high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who's been described as witness to alleged assault involving Kavanaugh about 30 years ago. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Republicans have blocked Democratic efforts to subpoena a high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who's been described as witness to alleged assault involving Kavanaugh about 30 years ago. (Photo: File | AFP)

Washington: Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have walked out of a hearing on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris of California, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island left after the GOP chairman set a vote on the nomination for 1:30 pm on Friday. That was approved by a committee vote.

 

Democrats say Republicans are rushing the confirmation.

Republicans have blocked Democratic efforts to subpoena a high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who's been described as a witness to an alleged assault involving Kavanaugh about three decades ago.

The Senate Judiciary Committee's vote to subpoena Mark Judge has been defeated in a party-line vote, with all 11 Republicans on the panel voting against the motion and all 10 Democrats voting for it.

Democrats say Judge has never been interviewed by the FBI or questioned by a member of the committee, and that committee has a responsibility to subpoena Judge before it votes on whether to recommend Kavanaugh to the full Senate.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

The committee chairman, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, has read a statement from Judge that says he doesn't recall the events described by Kavanaugh's accuser and "never saw Brett act" in the way that he's accused of.

Tags: senate judiciary committee, brett kavanaugh
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.
 

Microplastics found in freshwater insects raise concerns about plastic pollution

The first of its kind study was conducted with mayfly and caddis larvae (Photo: AFP)
 

Daily dose of vitamin D supplements can help children lose weight: study

Lack of the sunshine vitamin can also lead to weak bones and lack of immunity (Photo: AFP)
 

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: Shikhar Dhawan falls for 15 runs

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple iPhone XR certified as ready for sale

The XR is as powerful as the flagship XS series with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US seeks to continue N Korea sanctions despite progress, Russia, China oppose

Chairing a special session of the UN Security Council, Pompeo said President Donald Trump's diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country can be resolved. (Photo: File | AP)

Canada revokes Aung San Suu Kyi's honorary citizenship over Rohingya crisis

Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government remains in a delicate power balance with the generals, whose presence in parliament gives them an effective veto on constitutional changes. (Photo: File)

Kavanaugh showed why I nominated him: Trump backs SC pick after hearing

In a passionate defense, the 53-year-old conservative judge insisted before the Senate Judiciary Committee that it never happened, accused Democrats of destroying his reputation and condemned his confirmation battle as a 'national disgrace' and a 'circus'. (Photo: AFP)

Christine Blasey Ford certain it was Kavanaugh

Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party in 1982 when he was 17 and she was 15. (Photo: File | AFP)

'Absolutely’ sure Kavanaugh, Trump SC nominee, assaulted me, says accuser

Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party in 1982 when he was a 17-year-old high school student and she was 15. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham