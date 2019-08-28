World America 28 Aug 2019 US to work towards R ...
World, America

US to work towards Russia's G7 reinstatement, says Pompeo

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 8:20 am IST
The next G7 summit is slated to be held in the United States.
Russia's membership to the G8 was suspended in 2014 over the issue of Crimea, according to Sputnik. (Photo: ANI | AP)
Washington: The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday stated that the US President Donald Trump-led administration will work towards getting Russia reinstated to the G7 grouping.

This comes after the G7 summit culminated at Biarritz, France recently. Russia's membership to the G8 was suspended in 2014 over the issue of Crimea, according to Sputnik.

 

The US official's statement was in response to a question on whether Moscow should be reinstated to the G7. "(US President Trump) thinks that's what we should do...of course, we're going to work towards that end," he said.

As per a CNN report, Trump called for Russia's readmission to the grouping during a dinner held on G7 sidelines, leading to a clash with fellow G7 leaders like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tags: michael pompeo, donald trump, g7, g8, boris johnson
Location: United States, Washington


