3,000 people affiliated to ISIS remain in Syria: Russia tells UNSC

New York: About 3,000 individuals related to the banned terrorist group ISIS remain in Syria, said Gennady Kuzmin Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

"Presently, the overall number of Islamic State [ISIS] members and their affiliates in Syria amounts to approximately 3,000 people," Sputnik quoted Kuzmin as telling a UN Security Council meeting.

"Furthermore, in Syria, there is a multitude of other terrorist groups that are present, the most combat-ready of which is still Jabhat al Nusra," the envoy added.

Even though US-led forces retook all territories occupied by ISIS in Syria and Iraq earlier this year, the terror group is still present in the region and has claimed responsibility for sporadic attacks.