2 possibly dead after active shooter situation in Arkansas

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 9:38 am IST
A SWAT team immediately reached the scene is currently responding to the situation, Sputnik reported.
Roads near the building have been blocked while residents have been asked to stay indoors as a safety measure. (Photo: Representational)
Arkansas: Two people are believed to be dead after a rifle-armed man opened fire at a residence here on Tuesday.

Reports also claimed that the shooter had opened fire on the police after killing two people. This was refuted by Helena-West Helena police chief Patrick Smith, who also dismissed reports of a hostage situation.

Tags: arkansas shooting
Location: United States, Arkansas


