World America 28 Mar 2020 Trump signs biggest ...
World, America

Trump signs biggest stimulus package ever

AP
Published Mar 28, 2020, 9:17 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 9:18 am IST
What it does: $1200 cash transfer to every American, higher jobless dole and more funds for health care
US president Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package at the White House on March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
 US president Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package at the White House on March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Washington: US president Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law on Friday.

This followed swift and near-unanimous action by Congress to rush the legislation, which aims to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

 

“This will deliver urgently needed relief," Trump said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked only by Republican lawmakers. He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans "first."

Earlier Friday, the House gave near-unanimous approval by voice vote after an impassioned session conducted along the social distancing guidelines imposed by the crisis. Many lawmakers sped to Washington to participate --their numbers swollen after a maverick Republican signaled he'd try to force a roll call vote--though dozens of others remained safely in their home districts.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously late Wednesday.

The $2.2 trillion legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks. It will send unprecedented billions to states and local governments, and the nation's all but overwhelmed health care system.

Despite reservations, arch-conservatives joined with progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to back the bill, which moved quickly through a Congress that's been battered by partisanship.

Tea party Republicans said government orders to shutter businesses merited actions that conflict with their small-government ideology. Liberals accepted generous corporate rescues that accompany larger unemployment benefits, deferrals of student loans, and an enormous surge of funding for health care and other agencies responding to the crisis.

“I'm going to have to vote for something that has things in it that break my heart,'' said conservative Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.

The bipartisan amity went only so far. Top congressional Democrats were not invited to the White House signing ceremony, said Democratic aides speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the situation.

...
Tags: us stiumulus package, cash transfer, jobless dole, healthcare, coronavirus, economy


Latest From World

AP Photo

IMF to consider Pak's request for financial aid to tackle Covid19 outbreak

AFP Photo

86 UN staffers across the world test positive for Covid19

AFP Photo

Australia's Queensland goes ahead with local polls amid Covid19 outbreak

A member of Syrian Defece also known as

Anxiety looms large for low-income countries as pandemic threat grows



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US records 345 coronavirus deaths and 18,000 new cases in 24 hours

A temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits Center on March 27, 2020 in New York. - The New York National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees are constructing a 1,000-bed facility at the center, as the state tries to contain the rising coronavirus cases. AFP photo

US surges past Italy, China with most number of Covid19 cases

A member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center helps a person who was just tested for COVID-19 put an object in a biohazard bag in New York. AP Photo.

Brazil's Bolsonaro exempts Churches from lockdown, says virus a tactic by Satan

Aerial view of the Candelaria church and the empty Presidente Vargas avenue in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil . AFP Photo

WHO showed favouritism to China: Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo- AP)

Trump hits out at China for being "very secretive" about virus outbreak

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham