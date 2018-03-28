Indian billionaire paid for INC to lose polls: Co-founder of PersonalData.IO

London: A former employee of Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower said on Tuesday that the company had worked extensively in India and believed it was employed by the Congress during his evidence before a UK parliamentary committee investigating the issue of fake news. He offered to provide the committee “documentation” on India, which was welcomed by Farrelly, who said India was a country that did not need any added “tensions”.

Wylie also said that his predecessor, Dan Muresan, Head of Elections at SCL Group, had also been working in India before he died in Kenya under mysterious circumstances. He claimed to have heard stories that Muresan, a Romanian national, may have been poisoned in a hotel room while in Kenya.

Paul-Olivier Dehaye, co-founder of PersonalData.IO, a service that helps regain control over peoples’ personal data, added that he had heard reports that Mur-esan was being paid by an Indian billionaire who wanted Congress to lose elections. “So he was pretending to work for one party but actually paid underhand by someone else.” He said it would be for Indian and Kenyan scribes to get together to investigate the matter.