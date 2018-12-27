search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rahane fell to Lyon after reviving India during the tea break. (Photo: AP) LIVE| AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Hopes pinned on Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant
 
World, America

Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named FedEx president

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Subramaniam, currently executive VP, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corp, will assume his new role on Jan 1, 2019.
Rajesh Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. (Photo: Fedex.com)
 Rajesh Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. (Photo: Fedex.com)

Houston: Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam has been named as the president and chief executive officer of US multinational courier delivery giant FedEx Express.

Subramaniam, currently the executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation, will assume his new role on January 1, 2019.

 

He replaces David L Cunningham at the Tennessee-headquartered company.

Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. He has held various executive-level positions in the company.

He began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region.

Subramaniam then took over as the president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the US as senior vice president of international marketing.

He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.

 “Raj’s global vision and broad experience make him uniquely qualified to lead our largest operating company. We look forward to the continued growth of FedEx Express within our global portfolio as Raj takes on this critical role,” David J Bronczek, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation, said.

Subramaniam earned his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University and MBA from the University of Texas in Austin.

...
Tags: indian-american, rajesh subramaniam, fedex express
Location: United States, California




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Hopes pinned on Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant

Rahane fell to Lyon after reviving India during the tea break. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump says he’s alone at White House waiting for Democrats deal

Trump chimed in from the White House, where he has been cooped up since the shutdown began early Saturday. (Photo: File)

Turkey's Erdogan assured he will eradicate ISIS left in Syria, says Trump

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)

'Very possible' US shutdown could extend into New Year: Official

It is the third partial government shutdown of the year, even though Trump's own Republican Party still controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats will take control of the House on January 3. (Photo: File)

US govt shuts down, 8 lakh staff forced to work without pay this Christmas

The US government began a Christmas-time shutdown early Saturday. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @USCapitol)

US govt bound for shutdown as Congress, Trump fail to reach deal

The US government will begin a Christmastime shutdown at midnight. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham