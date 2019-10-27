World America 27 Oct 2019 'Something very ...
World, America

'Something very big has just happened': Trump to make major announcement

AFP
Published Oct 27, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Just last week he used the same room to announce that a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.
US President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 am EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 am EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 am EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday.

Gidley gave no further details, and it was unclear what the topic of Trump's statement might be.

 

The President gave an indication that something was afoot earlier on Saturday night when he tweeted without explanation, "Something very big has just happened!"

Donald Trump has been frustrated by the US news media's heavy focus on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which he calls an illegitimate witch hunt. He has also faced withering criticism from both Republicans and Democrats alike for his US troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria, which permitted Turkey to attack America's Kurdish allies.

Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, which he has used to make a number of major announcements.

Just last week he used the same room to announce that a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, us
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

As many as a million Chileans protested peacefully in Santiago in the biggest rallies yet since violence broke out a week ago over entrenched inequality in Chile. (AFP)

Deja vu for Indians

Photo: Representational image

Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Kazakhstan

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army chief 'provoking war' through 'irresponsible' statements: Pak Army

On Friday, Esper described the added force as

US defence minister says troops, armoured vehicles going to Syria oil fields



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Biggest demonstrations yet rock protest-stricken Chile

As many as a million Chileans protested on Friday in the capital Santiago in the biggest demonstrations yet since violence broke out a week ago over entrenched inequality in the South American nation. (Photo: File)

US lawmakers write to Indian envoy, seek access of foreign scribe, congressmen to J&K

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from the one being told to them by their constituents. (Photo: File)

Pentagon hands Microsoft USD 10 billion ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon

The deal is a major win for Microsoft’s cloud business Azure, which has long been playing catch-up to Amazon’s market leading Amazon Web Services. Microsoft said it was preparing a statement. (Representational Image)

‘To Tim’: In tweet, US President Donald Trump laments loss of iPhone home button

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo: File)

'Diwali in US an important reminder of religious liberty,' says Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham