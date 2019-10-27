World America 27 Oct 2019 ISIS chief Abu Bakr ...
World, America

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during US raid: Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 27, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
Baghdadi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which merged with other Islamist groups to form the ISIS of Iraq.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Washington: US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, addressed a press conference to confirm the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in a US raid in northwest Syria.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," he said.

 

"Baghdadi died after exploding a suicide vest," said Donald Trump. "Baghdadi was seen whimpering and crying and screaming" when forces chased him down. "He detonated his suicide vest inside a tunnel... killed his 3 children as well."

"He died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward," President Trump said.

The US President said Baghdadi died "like a dog". A large number of Baghdadi's supporters also died in US raid.

Donald Trump also thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their help in the raid.

"He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration," he said.

Baghdadi joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which merged with other Islamist groups to form the ISIS of Iraq. He became the group's leader in 2010 after his predecessor was killed by US forces.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: isis, abu bakr al-baghdadi
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)

Pakistan observes black day in support of Kashmiris

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalizad. (Photo: Twitter)

US envoy visit over restarting peace talk, say Afghan officials

The war monitor said the airborne operation in Barisha, a small village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey, targeted senior IS members. (Representational Image)

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: War Monitor

Photo: Representational image

Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump asked aide to ‘screw Amazon out’ of defence contract: report

US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to

ISIS chief Baghdadi may have killed himself during US strike: reports

The United States has carried out an operation targeting ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a US official told news agency Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)

'Something very big has happened': Trump amid reports of action on ISIS

US President Donald Trump plans to make a

Biggest demonstrations yet rock protest-stricken Chile

As many as a million Chileans protested on Friday in the capital Santiago in the biggest demonstrations yet since violence broke out a week ago over entrenched inequality in the South American nation. (Photo: File)

US lawmakers write to Indian envoy, seek access of foreign scribe, congressmen to J&K

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from the one being told to them by their constituents. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham