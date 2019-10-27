World America 27 Oct 2019 ISIS chief Baghdadi ...
ISIS chief Baghdadi may have killed himself during US strike: reports

REUTERS
Published Oct 27, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room.
The United States has carried out an operation targeting ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a US official told news agency Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)
 The United States has carried out an operation targeting ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a US official told news agency Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)

Washington: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday.

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended, media said citing multiple government sources.

 

He was the target of the secretly planned operation approved by President Donald Trump, officials said.

Long pursued by the US-led coalition against the ISIS, Baghdadi has been erroneously reported dead several times in recent years.

Officials told ABC News that biometric work was underway to firm up the identification of those killed in the raid.

The White House announced Trump would make a "major statement" Sunday at 9am (1300 GMT), without providing details.

Baghdadi, a native of Iraq around 48 years old, built the violent terrorist movement into a potent force, in 2014 establishing its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

It was blamed for the deaths of thousands of civilians, in summary executions and beheadings, and accused of war crimes.

But Baghdadi has been on the run since a US-led coalition slowly destroyed the group's organization and ousted it from its claimed territory in a two-year campaign, finally declaring victory over ISIS in March of this year.

The United States had posted a USD 25 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

In rare video and audio messages this year Baghdadi called on ISIS fighters to regroup and try to free thousands of their comrades captured by the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria.

 

Tags: us, abu bakr al-baghdadi, isis, dead
Location: United States, Washington


