PM Modi, Imran Khan to address 74th UN General Assembly today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 27, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Imran Khan is likely to address the UN General Assembly shortly after Modi’s speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th United Nations General Assembly session on Friday around 9 pm, along with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th United Nations General Assembly session on Friday around 9 pm, along with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th United Nations General Assembly session on Friday around 9 pm, along with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is likely to address the UN General Assembly shortly after Modi's speech.

 

After winning the elections in 2014, Modi delivered his maiden address as the Prime Minister to world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

This year, his visit in September and address to world leaders at the UN will be the first after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory in May.

The initial speakers' list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate.

This comes a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotted S Jaishankar’s opening statement at SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers on Thursday.

 

Tags: narendra modi, imran khan, un general assembly, saarc
Location: United States, New York


