World America 27 Sep 2019 Pak boycotts India&# ...
World, America

Pak boycotts India's opening remarks at SAARC, brings up Kashmir issue

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Jaishankar had, however, refused to comment on the absence of his Pakistani counterpart during his opening statement.
Qureshi arrived only after Jaishankar had left the room and said that his country will not engage with India "until and unless they lift the siege" in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Qureshi arrived only after Jaishankar had left the room and said that his country will not engage with India "until and unless they lift the siege" in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

United Nations: Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly sessions, the diplomatic flare-up between India and Pakistan reached ahead on Thursday as the latter's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi failed to turn up for Jaishankar's opening statement during the SAARC meeting.

He arrived only after Jaishankar had left the room and said that his country will not engage with India "until and unless they lift the siege" in Kashmir. When pressed further on his late arrival, Qureshi said he does not want to sit with the Indian minister as a mark of protest over Kashmir.

 

After the SAARC meeting, Jaishankar tweeted saying that the elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of the South Asian region.

"Ours is really not just a story of missed opportunities but also of deliberate obstacles. Terrorism is among them. In our view, elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of our region itself," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar had, however, refused to comment on the absence of his Pakistani counterpart during his opening statement.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August. The decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

SAARC is the regional grouping in Asia comprising India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Last year, the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj left the room after her statement at the SAARC Council of Ministers' meeting amid tensions between the two countries following the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" a slain Kashmiri militant.

The 2016 SAARC Summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after a deadly terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September that year, India expressed its inability to participate due to "prevailing circumstances".

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

SAARC summits are usually held biennially and hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: united nations, saarc, shah mehmood qureshi, s jaishankar, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era. (Photo: File)

'A historic moment': Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas for first time

The whistleblower whose complaint has shaken the foundations of Donald Trump's presidency is a male officer of the Central Intelligence Agency who was seconded to the White House, the New York Times reported Thursday. (Photo: File)

Whistleblower in Trump Ukraine scandal a CIA officer: report

The United States announced the deployment of 200 troops as well as Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country's defence in the wake of last month's attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran. (Photo: File)

US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The Vikram lander module attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7. (Photo: File)

'Hard landing, not able to locate lander,' says NASA on Chandrayaan-2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Hard landing, not able to locate lander,' says NASA on Chandrayaan-2

The Vikram lander module attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7. (Photo: File)

'Hope to see rapid action': US on easing Kashmir restrictions

The United States wants New Delhi to quickly ease restrictions imposed in Kashmir, a senior official said after President Donald Trump met the leaders of India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump calls impeachment probe by Democrats a ‘joke’

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a meeting in New York on Thursday.(Photo: AFP)

Whistleblower says Trump sought foreign meddling in 2020 election; White House denies

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani a key player in Ukraine scandal

Giuliani was a surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, delivering a prime-time speech during the Republican convention and making frequent appearances on television. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham