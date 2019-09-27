World America 27 Sep 2019 'Hard landing, ...
World, America

'Hard landing, not able to locate lander,' says NASA on Chandrayaan-2

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 8:26 am IST
'Vikram had hard landing and precise location of spacecraft in lunar highlands has yet to be determined,' NASA said.
The Vikram lander module attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7. (Photo: File)
 The Vikram lander module attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7. (Photo: File)

Washington: NASA on Friday released high-resolution images captured by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) during its flyby of the lunar region where India’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission attempted a soft landing near the Moon’s uncharted south pole, and found Vikram had a hard landing.

The Vikram lander module attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7.

 

“Vikram had a hard landing and the precise location of the spacecraft in the lunar highlands has yet to be determined,” NASA said.

“The scene was captured from a Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera Quickmap fly-around of the targeted landing site image width is about 150 kilometres across the centre. Vikram was scheduled to touch down on September. 7. This event was India’s first attempt at a soft landing on the Moon. The site was located about 600 kilometres from the south pole in a relatively ancient terrain,” according to the US space agency.

The LRO passed over the landing site on September 17 and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area; so far the LROC team has not been able to locate or image the lander.

“LRO will next fly over the landing site on October 14 when lighting conditions will be more favourable,” John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, Goddard Space Flight Centre, told PTI via email.

“It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow. The lighting will be favourable when LRO passes over the site in October and once again attempts to locate and image the lander,” NASA said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: isro, nasa, chandrayaan-2, vikram lander
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era. (Photo: File)

'A historic moment': Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas for first time

The whistleblower whose complaint has shaken the foundations of Donald Trump's presidency is a male officer of the Central Intelligence Agency who was seconded to the White House, the New York Times reported Thursday. (Photo: File)

Whistleblower in Trump Ukraine scandal a CIA officer: report

The United States announced the deployment of 200 troops as well as Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country's defence in the wake of last month's attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran. (Photo: File)

US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

Qureshi arrived only after Jaishankar had left the room and said that his country will not engage with India

Pak boycotts India's opening remarks at SAARC, brings up Kashmir issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Hope to see rapid action': US on easing Kashmir restrictions

The United States wants New Delhi to quickly ease restrictions imposed in Kashmir, a senior official said after President Donald Trump met the leaders of India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump calls impeachment probe by Democrats a ‘joke’

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a meeting in New York on Thursday.(Photo: AFP)

Whistleblower says Trump sought foreign meddling in 2020 election; White House denies

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani a key player in Ukraine scandal

Giuliani was a surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, delivering a prime-time speech during the Republican convention and making frequent appearances on television. (Photo: File)

Amid Trump-Ukraine row, White House ‘mistakenly’ sends email to Democrats

The message, titled,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham