UN wasn't laughing at me, they were laughing with me, says Trump

AFP
Published Sep 27, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 10:55 am IST
The incident took place during Trump's speech to the annual UN General Assembly.
Trump smiled and said, 'I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay.' (Photo: AFP)
New York: US President Donald Trump says the United Nations wasn't laughing at him when he boasted about his government's successes during a speech to world diplomats. They were just sharing a "good time."

"We had fun," he told journalists in New York on Wednesday.

 

"They weren't laughing at me, they were laughing with me," he said. "People had a good time with me."

Trump had launched into what sounded more like a campaign speech ahead of November's congressional elections, boasting in trademark fashion of how "in less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

Assembled global dignitaries started to chuckle.

Trump then interrupted his prepared remarks and insisted, "So true," at which the laughter became audible.

Trump smiled and said, "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay."

Headlines quickly emerged about the world laughing at Trump. But on Wednesday, Trump said he had simply connected with an audience not known for levity -- "people who aren't big into clapping, applauding, smiling."

