'Absolutely’ sure Kavanaugh, Trump SC nominee, assaulted me, says accuser

AFP
Published Sep 27, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Blasey Ford told Senate Judiciary Committee it was 'absolutely not' possible that she had mistakenly identified Kavanaugh as her attacker.
Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party in 1982 when he was a 17-year-old high school student and she was 15. (Photo: File | AFP)
Washington: Christine Blasey Ford told senators on Thursday that she remains "absolutely" sure that Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, was the person who sexually assaulted her at a party decades ago.

Blasey Ford, a university professor in California, told the Senate Judiciary Committee it was "absolutely not" possible that she had mistakenly identified Kavanaugh as her attacker.

 

Asked how she could be so sure, she responded with confidence: "The same way that I'm sure that I'm talking to you right now. Just basic memory functions."

Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party in 1982 when he was a 17-year-old high school student and she was 15, and that she is positive of her attacker's identity because the "trauma-related experience" was seared in an "indelible" way onto her brain.

