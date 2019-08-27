UN Security Council to meet over North Korea weapon tests today

Tuesday's huddle, a second such meeting in less than a month, is expected to discuss how the tests may have violated sanctions resolutions. (Photo: File)

New York: The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile tests.

The meeting was requested by the United Kingdom, France and Germany, a source close to the matter told Sputnik.

"France, Germany and the UK jointly asked for the discussion of the DPRK [North Korea] latest missile launches in the closed setting. The discussion is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday)," the source had said on Monday.

North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests in an apparent show of protest against the recently concluded joint military exercise of Seoul and Washington. In just one month, it has carried out six round of North's projectile launching, with a most recent one on August 24.

Tuesday's huddle, a second such meeting in less than a month, is expected to discuss how the tests may have violated sanctions resolutions.

North Korea had said that it has "no interest" in dialogue unless Washington and Seoul stop "military threats" against it. It also expressed its disapproval over the arrival of two F-35 A fighter jets in South Korea, saying it is a "grave provocation".

US President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had promised to halt the launches after the US-South Korean training exercises were over.