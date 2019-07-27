World America 27 Jul 2019 US approves sale of ...
World, America

US approves sale of C-17 follow-on support for India

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
'India will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces,' an official statement from the DSCA said.
The agency stated that India had requested to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, including spares and repair parts. (Photo: AFP)
 The agency stated that India had requested to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, including spares and repair parts. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: The US State Department on Friday decided to approve a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of the C-17 aircraft's follow-on support at an estimated cost of USD 670 million, according to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

"India needs this follow-on support to maintain its operational readiness and ability to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) assistance in the region. India will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces," an official statement from the DSCA said.

 

The agency stated that India had requested to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, including spares and repair parts; support equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; support and test equipment; US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

The possible sale will strengthen the US-India strategic relationship. "(It will also) improve the mobility capabilities of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," the US government agency added.

The agency delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of this possible sale on July 26. However, the notification of the potential sale does mean the sale has been concluded.

"Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of one US Government representative and 23 contractor representatives to India," they stated.

Boeing's C-17 is a massive long-haul military transport aircraft which can carry large equipment, supplies, and troops.

...
Tags: united states, c-17, india
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

In the first incident, six army personnel were killed when terrorists opened fire from across the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in North Waziristan. (Photo: FIle)

10 Pakistani Armymen killed in 2 encounters

The Mexican government increased immigration control measures in June after reaching an agreement with the administration of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Mexico to restore two immigration stations on US border

Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kongers defy police ban and gather for 'anti-triad' rally

Trump said the deal will 'provide safety to legitimate asylum seekers and stop asylum fraud' in the region. (Photo: AFP

Trump announces controversial asylum deal with Guatemala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Husband, wife top Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission exam

The duo had been preparing for the examination for the last 11 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

President said, 'We will work it out. I think they are going to announce that they are going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I am starting to get very happy.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mexico to restore two immigration stations on US border

The Mexican government increased immigration control measures in June after reaching an agreement with the administration of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kongers defy police ban and gather for 'anti-triad' rally

Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets. (Photo: AFP)

Trump announces controversial asylum deal with Guatemala

Trump said the deal will 'provide safety to legitimate asylum seekers and stop asylum fraud' in the region. (Photo: AFP

Prominent US lawmakers condemn attack on Hindu priest in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James said there is zero tolerance for hate or bigotry of any kind in New York. (Photo: File)

Modi to address 50,000 people in Houston this September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a 50,000 people-strong gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston here on September 22. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham