World America 27 Jul 2019 US approves sales wo ...
World, America

US approves sales worth USD 125 mn to support Pak's F-16 fighter jets

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 8:09 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 8:17 am IST
The Pentagon delivered the required certification notifying the Congress of this possible sale on Friday.
He referred to the notification sent in this regard by the Pentagon to the Congress on Friday. (Photo: AP)
 He referred to the notification sent in this regard by the Pentagon to the Congress on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Days after the meeting between President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pentagon notified the Congress on Friday of its decision to approve military sales worth USD 125 million that would result in 24x7 end-use monitoring of the F-16 fighter jets of Pakistan.

US officials asserted that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan on Trump's direction since January 2018 was still in place and the latest decision would help it in 24x7 end-use monitoring of the F-16 fighter jets in that country as this would require the assignment of 60 contractor representatives there to assist in the oversight of the F-16 programme.

 

"There has been no change to the security assistance suspension announced by the president in January 2018. As the president reiterated this week, we could consider the restoration of certain security assistance programmes consistent with the broader tenor of our relationship," a state department spokesperson told PTI.

He referred to the notification sent in this regard by the Pentagon to the Congress on Friday.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by protecting American technology through the continued presence of US personnel that provide 24x7 end-use monitoring," he said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of USD 125 million," the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The Pentagon delivered the required certification notifying the Congress of this possible sale on Friday.

According to the statement, Pakistan had requested a continuation of technical support services -- US government and contractor technical and logistics support services -- and other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 programme.

Pakistan has used the F-16 fighter jets against India, the latest being in the aftermath of the Balakot airstrike inside Pakistan by India.

In its notification, the Pentagon asserted that the proposed sale of this support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

"Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 60 contractor representatives to Pakistan to assist in the oversight of operations as part of the Peace Drive F-16 program," the statement said.

According to F-16.Net, the aircraft order by Pakistan was designated as "Peace Drive I", continuing with a long tradition of naming the F-16 international sales programmes with the word "Peace".

The programme raised the total number of F-16s ordered by Pakistan to 54. The Pakistan Air Force received its first F-16, in the block 15 F-16A/B configuration, in 1982. The country has been operating the Lockheed Martin aircraft since 1963, when it received C-130B airlifters.

The "Peace Drive I" order was for 12 F-16Cs and six F-16Ds, all powered by the Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 engine.

...
Tags: donald trump, imran khan, f-16 fighter jet
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Authorities added that thousands of people have been affected in the districts while rising water levels of the major rivers left people stranded in water-logged areas, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases. (Photo: ANI)

114 killed, 95 drowned in Bangladesh floods

This handout photo taken in Brisbane on Friday shows 92-year-old Betty Dowsett enjoying an ice cream with Queensland Minister for health and ambulance services Steven Miles as she takes the chance to leave palliative care for a few hours to enjoy the sunshine.

Oz ambulance to grant dying wish

Kim Jong Un

North Korean’s missile warning to Seoul

A fake police car that was used in robbery is loaded onto a truck in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The vehicle was used in the airport robbery. —AP

Armed men rob $40m gold from Brazil airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump downplays recent missile launches by North Korea

The launches came less than a month after Trump and Kim held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations. (Photo: AP)

Need to build upon Imran's commitments to US on fight against terrorism: State Dept

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. (Photo: AP)

After 16 yrs, US to resume use of death penalty; first execution scheduled for Dec

There are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013. (Representational Image)

Tulsi sues Google for ‘discriminatory act’

Tulsi Gabbard

Armed men rob $40m gold from Brazil airport

A fake police car that was used in robbery is loaded onto a truck in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The vehicle was used in the airport robbery. —AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham