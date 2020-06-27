95th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

509,170

17,980

Recovered

295,917

10,246

Deaths

15,689

381

Maharashtra152765798157106 Delhi77240135832492 Tamil Nadu7462241357957 Gujarat30158220381772 Uttar Pradesh2094313119630 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1619010535616 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana123494766237 Andhra Pradesh114895196146 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
World America 27 Jun 2020 Trump signs 'st ...
World, America

Trump signs 'strong' executive order to protect statues

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2020, 8:59 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2020, 8:59 am IST
Federal law authorises a penalty of up to 10 years in prison on any person or group that vandalises a monument
Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division officers stand guard after police closed the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in the park in Washington. (AP)
 Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division officers stand guard after police closed the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in the park in Washington. (AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues facing new scrutiny amid fresh debate over the nation's racist beginnings.

Trump had promised to take action earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park across from the White House.

 

The order on Friday calls on the attorney general to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any person or group that destroys or vandalises a monument, memorial or statue. Federal law authorises a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the "willful injury" of federal property.

The order also calls for maximum prosecution for anyone who incites violence and illegal activity, and it threatens state and local law enforcement agencies that fail to protect monuments with the loss of federal funding.

Trump announced earlier on Friday on Twitter that he had signed the order and called it "strong".

Earlier in the day, the president used Twitter to call for the arrest of protesters involved with the attempt to bring down the Jackson statue from Lafayette Park.

He retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for "vandalization of federal property".

Trump wrote, "MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!"

He also said on Twitter that he had scrapped plans to spend the weekend at his central New Jersey home to stay in Washington "to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced".

"These arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped," Trump tweeted. "I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe  and these people will be brought to Justice!"

Protesters on Monday night attempted to drag the Jackson statue down with ropes and chains. Police repelled the protesters and sealed off Lafayette Park, which had been reopened to the public for more than a week after protests against the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, police cleared out the entire area around the corner of 16th and H streets  and pushed demonstrators away from the intersection, which had recently been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by the city.

Statistics released by the Metropolitan Police Department show that nine people were arrested Tuesday night and a total of 12 arrested between Monday and Wednesday. There were no protest-related arrests Thursday, according to the MPD data.

Demonstrators have grown increasingly emboldened about targeting statues deemed offensive or inappropriate.

On June 19, or Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, cheering crowds pulled down a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike. The statue stood on federal land and had withstood previous attempts by the Washington DC government to remove it.

According to participants, police officers were on the scene but did not attempt to interfere.

The targeting of the statues has become a rallying cry for Trump and other conservatives. Immediately after the Pike statue was toppled and set ablaze, Trump called the incident a "disgrace to our Country!" on Twitter.

On Tuesday he tweeted, "I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent."

...
Tags: andrew jackson, statues, anti-racist protests, federal law, donald trump, colonial statues


Latest From World

Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by lanterns and neon lights promoting a restaurant in Beijing. (AP)

China, South Korea report new cases in double digits

A man reads a newspaper next to the Pacific Ocean on the coast of Lima, Peru. (AP)

Even before virus, communities in US feel loss of newspapers

Representational Image. (AFP)

France to examine black boxes of Ukrainian jet shot by Iran

Activists of Gujarat's Karni Sena organisation shout slogans while holding a poster with the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping during an anti-China demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 24, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan says they are worried about being dragged into India-China clash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Even before virus, communities in US feel loss of newspapers

A man reads a newspaper next to the Pacific Ocean on the coast of Lima, Peru. (AP)

US poll speculations suggest a leftward swing

First-term U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, awaits passersby as she hands out leaflets explaining how to vote early or by absentee ballot during a stop at the Parkchester subway station in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP)

US Justice Department strengthens charges against Wikileaks' Assange

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court in London. (AP)

Infections spike among youngsters as US reopens

People wait for their testing at a

Three Indian-origin family members found dead in backyard pool in US

Representational Image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham