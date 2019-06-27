Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs West Indies (Photo: Cricket world cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; Rohit departs early after scoring 18
 
World America 27 Jun 2019 Maggots ate organs o ...
World, America

Maggots ate organs of Indian toddler, US doctor unable to perform autopsy

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
The Indian-American foster father of Sherin, Wesley Mathews, in an unexpected move, pleaded guilty on Monday.
Two weeks later, when Sherin’s body was found in a nearby culvert by a cadaver dog, Mathews changed his story, claiming he 'physically assisted' his adopted daughter in drinking the milk and that the toddler choked. (Photo: File)
 Two weeks later, when Sherin’s body was found in a nearby culvert by a cadaver dog, Mathews changed his story, claiming he 'physically assisted' his adopted daughter in drinking the milk and that the toddler choked. (Photo: File)

Houston: When the body of 3-year-old Indian toddler Sherin Mathews reached the morgue, maggots had eaten her internal organs, the doctor who performed the autopsy on the toddler in 2017 has told jurors in Dallas, Texas.

The Indian-American foster father of Sherin, Wesley Mathews, in an unexpected move, pleaded guilty on Monday to injury to a child by omission, a lesser charge, at the start of what was supposed to be his capital murder trial.

 

On the second day of the trial on Tuesday, 39-year-old Mathews said in a testimony that he raised his voice at Sherin while he was trying to get her to drink her milk in the garage. That startled her, and she began to choke on the milk.

He initially claimed that as punishment for not drinking her milk he sent Sherin outside at 3 am to stand by a tree outside the backyard of their home in Richardson, Texas. When he checked in on her 15 minutes later, Mathews said Sherin was missing.

Two weeks later, when Sherin’s body was found in a nearby culvert by a cadaver dog, Mathews changed his story, claiming he “physically assisted” his adopted daughter in drinking the milk and that the toddler choked.

Mathews and his wife Sini Mathews, both from Kerala, adopted Sherin (born as Saraswati) from an orphanage in Bihar in 2016.

Dr Elizabeth Ventura, the forensic pathologist who performed Sherin’s autopsy in October 2017, testified on Tuesday about her conclusions in the toddler’s death.

Ventura said she could not determine how Sherin died as the body was too decomposed to get an official cause of death.

She told the jurors -- four women and eight men -- that maggots had eaten Sherin’s internal organs away as her body was discovered in a trash bag in a culvert two weeks after her death. Ventura said that due to the decomposition of the child’s vital organs like the heart and lungs, she was unable to perform an internal autopsy and determine her cause of death.

Complicating the issue of determining how Sherin died was the absence of other evidence, including the clothes that Mathews washed before calling to report his daughter missing.

Sherin’s body was too decomposed to determine any other medical conditions at the time of her death, she said.

She ruled the manner of Sherin’s death “homicidal violence” due to the circumstances surrounding the case, Ventura told the jurors.

The pathologist also did not agree with the claim of Mathews that Sherin choked to death on milk.

“It’s not a cause of death that I have run across,” said Ventura. “We have yet to have a case where a child died from drinking milk,” she told the jury.

Apart from Dr Ventura, authorities testified that there were many red flags surrounding Mathews that made them believe Sherin was murdered.

According to Suzanne Dakil of the Referral and Evaluation of At Risk Children Clinic (REACH), Sherin was deficient in Vitamin D, had scurvy, and showed signs of physical abuse.

Dakil testified the Sherin had five broken bones within eight months. Authorities said Mathews’ casual and uncaring attitude, coupled with other evidence and information, was enough for them to charge him with capital murder.

Mathews still faces life in prison and prosecutors urged the jury on Monday to choose that sentence. The jury could decide on a lighter sentence, US media reports said.

Read | Indian-American foster father gets life in jail for death of toddler Sherin Mathews

In his testimony, Mathews said fear prevented him from asking for help, even from his wife, Sini, a registered nurse. At first, he hoped Sherin would be revived if he prayed hard enough. For a second, he said, he wanted a venomous snake to jump from the culvert and bite him so he could be with the toddler again.

He said he acted alone because he was terrified that his wife or his other daughter would see Sherin lifeless and that Child Protective Services would get involved.

 “I keep going over and over again back to that night and I keep asking myself why was I being driven by fear,” Mathews said. “I was just completely driven by fear, and I can’t imagine that level of stupidity I went to driven by fear,” Mathews was quoted as saying by the Dallas Morning News.

Mathews said he then decided to try to find a place where he could protect her body, preserving her until he could give her a proper burial.

 “I refused to believe that my child had completely gone from the world,” Mathews testified on Tuesday. He said he believed if he “prayed hard and strong enough” Sherin might be resurrected, like Lazarus. Police charged Sherin’s foster monther Sini with child abandonment in November 2017, after her husband told officials the couple left Sherin alone the night of her death while they went to dinner with their biological daughter. Sini’s case was dismissed in March this year after prosecutors said they could not prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

...
Tags: indian-american, wesley mathews, sherin mathews, murder, crime
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

(Photo: File | AFP)

Air India flight makes emergency landing in London following 'bomb threat'

When Johnson was given the foreign job in 2016, after Britain voted to leave the EU, he was viewed as an unlikely choice by politicians and public alike given his tendency to court controversy with gaffes, oddball jokes and off-the-cuff remarks. (Photo: File)

Genius or joker? British PM favourite Boris Johnson set to face the world

Pakistan Government has claimed that Ghani 'appreciated' Pakistan's efforts for the peace process. (Photo: ANI)

Pak PM, Afghan President hold meeting, discuss peace process

Ties between Islamabad and Kabul have never been smooth and there have always been issues in mutual relations mainly due to historical distrust between them. (Photo: AP)

Afghan President in Pakistan for bilateral talks and to boost peace process



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Genius or joker? British PM favourite Boris Johnson set to face the world

When Johnson was given the foreign job in 2016, after Britain voted to leave the EU, he was viewed as an unlikely choice by politicians and public alike given his tendency to court controversy with gaffes, oddball jokes and off-the-cuff remarks. (Photo: File)
 

MG Hector launched; Price starts below Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson

MG Hector prices range: Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
 

Latest sexual allegations against Trump lands with a thud, find out why

E. Jean Carroll in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her two decades ago. (Photo / AP)
 

Watch: Nurses record TikTok videos in Odisha hospital with new born

The nurses are seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms. The hospital beds and patients were seen in the video. Even a child is seen in the video. (Photo: Twitter | @anwar0262)
 

Oscar winner DiCaprio draws attention to Chennai's devastating water crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio has been working extensively to save the environment and had visited India back in 2015 to shoot a documentary. (Photo: AP)
 

Malaika Arora confirms dating Arjun Kapoor, shares romantic birthday post

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Latest sexual allegations against Trump lands with a thud, find out why

E. Jean Carroll in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her two decades ago. (Photo / AP)

Indian-American foster father gets life in jail for death of toddler Sherin Mathews

Prosecutors argued that Mathews, hailing from Kerala, killed Sherin in October 2017. She was adopted by Mathews and his wife Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar in 2016. (Photo: Facebook)

'Baby India': US cops release video to find mother of newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)

Trump ‘hates’ photo of dead migrants, says that father was probably wonderful guy

Speaking with reporters as he left the White House for a four-day trip to Asia, Trump said he was disturbed by the photos. (Photo: AP)

'India's tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn,' says Donald Trump

'This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,' Trump tweeted. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham