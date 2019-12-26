World America 26 Dec 2019 'Don't do ...
World, America

'Don't do it!': Trump calls for end to killing in Syria rebel bastion

AFP
Published Dec 26, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 8:32 pm IST
Trump on Thursday praised Turkey's efforts, tweeting that Ankara 'is working hard to stop this carnage.'
US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the governments in Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to stop the violence in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the governments in Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to stop the violence in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the governments in Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to stop the violence in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib.

"Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands" of civilians in the northwestern province, Trump tweeted, adding: "Don't do it!" Heightened regime and Russian bombardment has hit jihadist-held Idlib -- the country's last major opposition bastion -- since mid-December, as regime forces make steady advances on the ground despite an August ceasefire and UN calls for a de-escalation.

 

Nearly 80 civilians have been killed by air strikes and artillery attacks over the same period, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which estimates that more than 40,000 people have been displaced in recent weeks.

Turkey called Tuesday for the attacks to "come to an end immediately," after sending a delegation to Moscow to discuss the flare-up. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara was pressing for a new ceasefire to replace the August agreement.

Trump on Thursday praised Turkey's efforts, tweeting that Ankara "is working hard to stop this carnage."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, donald trump, syria
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

A 63-year-old man in Germany had a very Merry Christmas indeed after an honest finder returned the backpack he had forgotten under a tree — filled with presents and 16,000 euros (USD 17,700, approximately Rs 12.6 lakh) in cash. (Representational Image)

Honest German returns backpack with over Rs 12 lakh forgotten under Christmas tree

With no more roof to keep the massive stone structure stable, the cathedral's surviving vaults are crucial to keeping it standing, but they are vulnerable. (Photo: File | AFP)

'Today it is not out of danger': Fragile Notre Dame Cathedral might not be saved

He is also facing a third general election within a year after polls in April and September saw him deadlocked with centrist challenger Benny Gantz, neither of them able to command a majority in Israel's proportional parliament. (Photo: File)

Gaza rocket sends Benjamin Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: report

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

LSD pioneer, author, spiritual guru Ram Dass dies at home aged 88

Dass' foundation, Love Serve Remember, announced late Sunday that the author and spiritual leader died peacefully at his home earlier in the day. No cause of death was given. (Photo: Social Media)

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi not ready to name team for Trump's Senate trial

US to provide USD 300 million military aid to Ukraine in 2020

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)

Here is why Jaishankar cancelled meeting with US lawmaker Jayapal

Jaishankar's meeting with the Committee, headed by Engel, the Democratic lawmaker from New York, on December 18 was cancelled. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham