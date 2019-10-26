World America 26 Oct 2019 ‘To Tim’ ...
World, America

‘To Tim’: In tweet, US President Donald Trump laments loss of iPhone home button

REUTERS
Published Oct 26, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 10:11 am IST
It appears that US President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo: File)
 Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo: File)

Washington: When Apple Inc removed the home button on some iPhone models starting in 2017, the change upset some of its customers because it forced them to swipe upward, rather than tap a button, to unlock the device or return to its home screen.

It appears that US President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change.

 

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The tweet appeared to be directed at Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, who has dined with Trump at least twice and has discussed trade issues with the president on multiple occasions.

Apple started selling iPhones without home buttons with the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017. The company still sells one model - the iPhone 8 - that retains the home button.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, apple, iphone 8, iphone x
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Torrential rain that caused flooding and mudslides in towns east of Tokyo left at least seven people dead and added damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons, officials said Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

At least 7 killed in flood, mudslides from strong rain in Japan

The deal is a major win for Microsoft’s cloud business Azure, which has long been playing catch-up to Amazon’s market leading Amazon Web Services. Microsoft said it was preparing a statement. (Representational Image)

Pentagon hands Microsoft USD 10 billion ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon

'Diwali in US an important reminder of religious liberty,' says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Observance of Diwali in US important reminder of religious liberty: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Diwali in US an important reminder of religious liberty,' says Donald Trump

Observance of Diwali in US important reminder of religious liberty: Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

'Look forward to opening of Kartarpur corridor,' US assistant secretary

'Welcome news of a finalized agreement that paves the way for a corridor between India and Pakistan, allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Building people-to-people ties between neighbors is good news,' Alice Wells said. (Photo: File)

50,000 residents evacuated as tick fire rages near Los Angeles: Officials

Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control. (Photo: AFP)

'They're fake': Trump cancels subscription of New York Times, Washington Post

The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham