World America 26 Sep 2021 PM Modi targets Paki ...
World, America

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 26, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Urges world to be alert so that no nation takes advantage of Afghan situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded rather tersely as he cautioned countries against ‘regressive thinking and extremism’. “Using terrorism as a political tool will backfire on those practicing it,” he said.

He added the world must be alert to ensure no nation takes advantage of the fluid situation in Afghanistan to pursue its own agenda in a veiled comment on Pakistan while addressing the UNGA on Saturday.

 

“The danger of regressive thinking and extremism is rising… Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. It has to be ensured that Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks,” he said.
Rooting for the women, children and minority in Afghanistan, Modi urged countries to help them. He said the Afghanistan people need help.

“At this time, people of Afghanistan need help. We must fulfil our duties by helping them,” he said.

 

In an indirect reference to China, he urged countries to keep the world’s shipping lanes free from expansionism.

“Our oceans are shared assets. We must make use of them and not abuse them. They are also the lifeline of global trade. We must protect them from expansion. The international community must speak in one voice to stren-gthen a rule-based world order,” said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi also invited vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India.

Later, elaborating on the PM’s speech, external affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, PM’s “powerful and impactful” address at UNGA had 12 big policy takeaways.

 

“1) Representing the Mother of Democracy and based on his own experiences, PM affirmed that democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered. 2) His governance vision is one where no one is left behind. Therefore,  the pursuit of integrated and equitable development. 3) The numbers PM shared speak for our government’s record. The impact of India’s development on global progress is evident. As PM noted, when India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms. 4) A strong message of a foreign policy for global good. India’s importance as a responder and a contributor underlined. 5) Resumption of vaccine supplies to the world is one clear indicator in that regard,” EAM said in a series of tweets.

 

Elaborating further he said, PM’s speech “6) Highlights the transformational role of technology in our daily lives. But equally, emphasized the significance of Technology with Democratic Values. 7) Diversified, resilient and expanded global value chains and production centers is in our collective interest. 8) Speaks of India’s strong record on climate action and its ambitious vision, including renewable energy goals and green hydrogen. 9) The ocean and its resources must be protected. This lifeline should be safeguarded from expansion and exclusion. 10) Cautions against regressive thinking and extremism. Using terrorism as a political tool will backfire on those practicing it. 11) On Afghanistan, must not allow use of its soil by terrorists. Nor should its predicament be taken advantage of by other states. The world has an obligation to its women, children and minorities. 12) The United Nations must enhance its effectiveness and reliability. There are questions on that count.”

 

...
Tags: un general assembly, afghan taliban regime, modi at un, pakistan, china


Horoscope 26 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen, people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. (Photo: AP)

Three dead, several injured after Amtrak train derails in Montana

Taliban fighters gather along a street during a rally in Kabul. (Representational image: AFP)

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden meets in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi raises issue of H-1B visas with President Biden: Foreign Secretary Shringla

President Joe Biden speaks during the Quad summit in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. Seated clockwise from left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Quad leaders pledge to work together for peace and prosperity in Indo-Pacific region



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

32 more US citizens, permanent residents leave Afghanistan

Evacuees from Afghanistan wait for passport checks upon arrival at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021. (KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

Taliban fighters gather along a street during a rally in Kabul. (Representational image: AFP)

US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK

US President Joe Biden participates is a virtual press conference on national security with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi raises issue of H-1B visas with President Biden: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden meets in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (PTI Photo)

US honors 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of attacks

Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center as flames and debris explode from the second tower, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->