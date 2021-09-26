PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded rather tersely as he cautioned countries against ‘regressive thinking and extremism’. “Using terrorism as a political tool will backfire on those practicing it,” he said.

He added the world must be alert to ensure no nation takes advantage of the fluid situation in Afghanistan to pursue its own agenda in a veiled comment on Pakistan while addressing the UNGA on Saturday.

“The danger of regressive thinking and extremism is rising… Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. It has to be ensured that Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks,” he said.

Rooting for the women, children and minority in Afghanistan, Modi urged countries to help them. He said the Afghanistan people need help.

“At this time, people of Afghanistan need help. We must fulfil our duties by helping them,” he said.

In an indirect reference to China, he urged countries to keep the world’s shipping lanes free from expansionism.

“Our oceans are shared assets. We must make use of them and not abuse them. They are also the lifeline of global trade. We must protect them from expansion. The international community must speak in one voice to stren-gthen a rule-based world order,” said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi also invited vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India.

Later, elaborating on the PM’s speech, external affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, PM’s “powerful and impactful” address at UNGA had 12 big policy takeaways.

“1) Representing the Mother of Democracy and based on his own experiences, PM affirmed that democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered. 2) His governance vision is one where no one is left behind. Therefore, the pursuit of integrated and equitable development. 3) The numbers PM shared speak for our government’s record. The impact of India’s development on global progress is evident. As PM noted, when India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms. 4) A strong message of a foreign policy for global good. India’s importance as a responder and a contributor underlined. 5) Resumption of vaccine supplies to the world is one clear indicator in that regard,” EAM said in a series of tweets.

Elaborating further he said, PM’s speech “6) Highlights the transformational role of technology in our daily lives. But equally, emphasized the significance of Technology with Democratic Values. 7) Diversified, resilient and expanded global value chains and production centers is in our collective interest. 8) Speaks of India’s strong record on climate action and its ambitious vision, including renewable energy goals and green hydrogen. 9) The ocean and its resources must be protected. This lifeline should be safeguarded from expansion and exclusion. 10) Cautions against regressive thinking and extremism. Using terrorism as a political tool will backfire on those practicing it. 11) On Afghanistan, must not allow use of its soil by terrorists. Nor should its predicament be taken advantage of by other states. The world has an obligation to its women, children and minorities. 12) The United Nations must enhance its effectiveness and reliability. There are questions on that count.”