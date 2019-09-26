World America 26 Sep 2019 Take strong steps ag ...
World, America

Take strong steps against states providing havens to terrorists: India at UN

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
The minister said today's security problems are not constrained by physical or political boundaries.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan called upon the international community to expeditiously adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT)
 Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan called upon the international community to expeditiously adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) "without any further delay". (Photo: Twitter)

United Nations: In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India has asserted that the global fight against terrorism should identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against states that finance and provide sanctuary to terrorists.

Addressing the UN Security Council Ministerial Debate on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan called upon the international community to expeditiously adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) "without any further delay".

 

The CCIT is a proposed treaty, which intends to criminalise all forms of international terrorism and deny terrorists, their financiers and supporters access to funds, arms and safe havens. "We believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists, and disrupt terror organisations and networks, but should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against states that encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups," Muraleedharan said, without naming Pakistan.

The minister said today's security problems are not constrained by physical or political boundaries. Terrorism, drug trafficking, transnational crime and the security implications of new technologies are global challenges which cannot be viewed in compartmentalised terms.

"Our response to them therefore, also has to be coordinated across borders," he added. India had proposed a draft document in 1996 on CCIT at the United Nations but it remained a blueprint as the UN member states were unable to reach a consensus. With terrorism posing the single most significant threat to peace and stability today, Muraleedharan said, "We are confronted with groups that have linkages across regions and continents in terms of recruitment, financing, and operation. We are committed to combat this menace in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever."

He stressed that regional and sub-regional groups can also play an important role in fostering the cooperation and coordination needed to effectively combat terrorist networks. India, which is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) since 2017, joined the regional grouping to secure peace, progress and prosperity and to create new opportunities for economic engagement in the region, the minister said.

The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc. Its founding members include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted to the Beijing-based regional security grouping in 2017.

"We welcome the clarity shown by SCO on terrorism from its inception. We are determined to strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security," Muraleedharan said. He also urged the SCO members to explore how the SCO-RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure) can provide a more effective platform for cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, mutual legal assistance, sharing of best practices, and cooperating in multilateral fora such as the United Nations.

Last year, in her UN General Assembly address, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said, "On the one hand, we want to fight terrorism; on the other, we cannot define it. This is why terrorists with a price on their head are celebrated, financed and armed as liberation heroes by a country that remains a member of the United Nations."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: india, pakistan, terrorism, kashmir issue
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The death toll from the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday evening, has mounted to 37. (Photo: ANI)

37 killed, over 500 injured as 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits PoK

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday asked India to

'Rescind actions in Kashmir': Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to India

Trump and his allies claimed the July 25 call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe the president's top Democratic rival for the White House. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump calls Democratic impeachment inquiry a 'joke'

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued. (Representational Image)

6.5 magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
 

These Apple AirPods killers cost just under Rs 5k

As of now, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 is available in only one colour, that is white. The design of the earbuds takes heavy inspiration from the Apple AirPods and even the charging case looks similar.
 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Rescind actions in Kashmir': Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to India

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday asked India to

Donald Trump calls Democratic impeachment inquiry a 'joke'

Trump and his allies claimed the July 25 call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe the president's top Democratic rival for the White House. (Photo: File)

India cannot replicate China, has to invent its own development path: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that socio-economic changes have taken place in the last five years in the country such as growth of awareness, literacy, changes in gender gap, skills and connectivity. (Photo: File)

Pak approaches UNSC to allow release of monthly expenses for Hafiz Saeed

This development comes despite Pakistan claims that it is taking stringent actions against terrorist. (Photo: File)

'India, Pakistan two nuclear countries; got to work it out': Donald Trump

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham