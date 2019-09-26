World America 26 Sep 2019 'India, Pakista ...
'India, Pakistan two nuclear countries; got to work it out': Donald Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 26, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Trump said he has had 'very productive conversations' with leaders of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
New York: US President Donald Trump said he discussed the Kashmir issue with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his meetings and offered to help with mediation to the two nuclear-armed countries, who have to work it out.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he has had "very productive conversations" with leaders of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

 

"With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it's arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be." He added he will "do whatever he can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better".

"You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries, two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out,” Trump added.

Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UNGA for 40 minutes, and a day earlier he met Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Trump and Modi's meeting was their fourth since Modi came to power for a second term in May this year. Earlier, White House readout said Trump "encouraged" Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people.

India continues to maintain its stand that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it.

 

Tags: donald trump, imran khan, narendra modi, kashmir issue, un general assembly
Location: United States, New York


