124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
World America 26 Jul 2020 Hurricane Hanna roar ...
World, America

Hurricane Hanna roars ashore in virus-hit Texas

AFP
Published Jul 26, 2020, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 8:48 am IST
Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020, is bringing in heavy rain, storm surge and potentially life-threatening flash flooding
People run after heavy rain descended on Seawall Boulevard, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. Outer bands of Hurricane Hanna are affecting the Houston and Galveston areas. (AP)
 People run after heavy rain descended on Seawall Boulevard, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. Outer bands of Hurricane Hanna are affecting the Houston and Galveston areas. (AP)

Houston: Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020, slammed into the coast of coronavirus-hit Texas on Saturday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The Category 1 storm packed winds of around 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour as it came ashore at Padre Island at 5 pm (2200 GMT), the US National Hurricane Center said.

 

"Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains will result in life-threatening flash flooding," and some river flooding, the meteorologists said.

"Life-threatening storm surge will continue along portions of the Texas coast," it said, with the surge potentially reaching 6 feet (1.8 meters) in some areas.

Hanna could drop 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain through Monday on south Texas and the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas.

 

Hanna roared ashore as Texas is facing a huge surge in coronavirus infections, with officials instituting a state-wide mask mandate to try to curb the spread of the disease.

Hanna was about 70 miles south of Corpus Christi, Texas, when it made landfall. The city of 325,000, home to one of the largest virus outbreaks in Texas, had closed libraries and museums as residents braced for the storm, local media reported.

The US is the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic, with some 4.2 million cases, and authorities will have to figure out how to safely shelter residents forced out of their homes by future hurricanes this season.

 

Hanna was forecast to move inland over south Texas on Saturday night, and into northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

Two other storm systems were churning Saturday: Pacific Hurricane Douglas, bearing down on the Hawaiian islands, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic, near the Windward Islands.

Douglas -- at one point a powerful Category 4 hurricane -- has weakened to a Category 1 storm with wind speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The NHC said Saturday the storm "will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight and will move over parts of the state Sunday and Monday," bringing high winds, heavy surf, and rainfall of up to 10 inches.

 

A hurricane warning was in effect in Oahu.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's government warned of heavy rains and gusting winds as Gonzalo moved west across the Caribbean.

Big waves have already started to pound the coast in eastern Venezuela and power was knocked in some areas Saturday, Venezuelan media reported.

...
Tags: hanna hurricane, texas, hurricanes 2020, hanna hurricane texas, hanna hurricane details
Location: United States, Texas, Houston


Latest From World

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (C) arrives for a court appearance at the Duta court complex in Kuala Lumpur. - A Malaysian court on July 28, 2020 will hand down its verdict in Najib Razak's first corruption trial, nearly 16 months after it began probing the former prime minister's role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal. (AFP)

1MDB: The financial scandal hanging over Malaysia's ex-PM

Protesters taking part in a rally against Polish government plans to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on prevention and combatting of home violence, in Warsaw, Poland. (AP)

Poland quits treaty on violence against women citing parents’ rights

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after going out for a ride and having his motorcycle's engine overhaul after he announced he tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being diagnosed, in Brasilia. (AFP)

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19

North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they say is the country's first suspected coronavirus case. (Representational Image:AP)

North Korea declares lockdown over first suspected coronavirus case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Portland protests gather in thousands, standoff with feds continue

Black Lives Matter protesters try to move a projectile launched by federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP)

Cobra turns celebrity as it prompts investigation into animal trafficking in Brazil

The cobra -

US court rejects bail plea of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem. (PTI)

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro supporters

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he talks with supporters during a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP)

Space war: Russia's 'special instrument' is what US calls an anti-satellite weapon

Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond. The United States accused Russia on Thursday, July 23, of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, asserting that it exposed Moscow's intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellites. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham