124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
World America 26 Jul 2020 Brazil's Bolson ...
World, America

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19

REUTERS
Published Jul 26, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 10:10 am IST
The right-wing president reported testing positive for coronavirus three times this month, including an initial diagnosis on July 7
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after going out for a ride and having his motorcycle's engine overhaul after he announced he tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being diagnosed, in Brasilia. (AFP)
 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after going out for a ride and having his motorcycle's engine overhaul after he announced he tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being diagnosed, in Brasilia. (AFP)

Sao Paulo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after weeks quarantined in his residence due to an infection.

In a photo posted to social media, Bolsonaro appeared with a box of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug he credited for his recovery despite a lack of scientific evidence about its effectiveness. In an accompanying text, he said his RT-PCR test for Sars-Cov 2 was negative. He did not say when he took the test nor did he provide any further details.

 

Bolsonaro reported testing positive three times this month, including an initial diagnosis on July 7 for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Since then he has been in partial isolation at the presidential residence, filling his official agenda with videoconferences. He was spotted outdoors occasionally, including at a rally where he greeted supporters, removing his mask occasionally when at a distance of a few meters.

Bolsonaro’s coronavírus infection was one of more than 2.3 million cases in Brazil, second only to the United States. The pandemic has killed more than 85,000 people in Brazil.  

 

Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the virus he called “a little flu” and defied public health experts and fought against governors and mayors imposing lockdowns to fight the pandemic. The right-wing populist has warned such policies are worse than the virus itself and urged businesses to reopen quickly.

Bolsonaro has said he would start traveling around the country after recovering from his illness.

...
Tags: jair bolsonaro, motorcycle, bolsonaro coronavirus, bolsonaro covid-19, coronavirus brazil


Latest From World

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (C) arrives for a court appearance at the Duta court complex in Kuala Lumpur. - A Malaysian court on July 28, 2020 will hand down its verdict in Najib Razak's first corruption trial, nearly 16 months after it began probing the former prime minister's role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal. (AFP)

1MDB: The financial scandal hanging over Malaysia's ex-PM

Protesters taking part in a rally against Polish government plans to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on prevention and combatting of home violence, in Warsaw, Poland. (AP)

Poland quits treaty on violence against women citing parents’ rights

North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they say is the country's first suspected coronavirus case. (Representational Image:AP)

North Korea declares lockdown over first suspected coronavirus case

People run after heavy rain descended on Seawall Boulevard, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. Outer bands of Hurricane Hanna are affecting the Houston and Galveston areas. (AP)

Hurricane Hanna roars ashore in virus-hit Texas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Hurricane Hanna roars ashore in virus-hit Texas

People run after heavy rain descended on Seawall Boulevard, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. Outer bands of Hurricane Hanna are affecting the Houston and Galveston areas. (AP)

Portland protests gather in thousands, standoff with feds continue

Black Lives Matter protesters try to move a projectile launched by federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP)

Cobra turns celebrity as it prompts investigation into animal trafficking in Brazil

The cobra -

US court rejects bail plea of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem. (PTI)

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro supporters

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he talks with supporters during a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham