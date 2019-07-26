World America 26 Jul 2019 Americans lost their ...
World, America

Americans lost their lives for safety, security of Afghanistan: US

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 9:19 am IST
This came in response to the question on the disappointment among Afghans after Pak PM's US visit and his meeting with Donald Trump.
Americans lost their lives for the safety and security of Afghans, the Trump Administration said. (Photo: File)
 Americans lost their lives for the safety and security of Afghans, the Trump Administration said. (Photo: File)

Washington: Those questioning the lack of commitment of the United States towards Afghanistan should know that for nearly two decades, Americans lost their lives for the safety and security of Afghans, the Trump Administration said on Thursday.

"I would remind the Afghan people the countless number of tens of thousands of American lives and the lives of our NATO allies and our European allies that have been lost fighting in Afghanistan for the people of Afghanistan to have a right to choose their own future," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters at a news conference here.

 

She was responding to a question on the disappointment among Afghans after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit and his meeting with president Donald Trump earlier this week.

"Not just the number of lives lost, but the billions of dollars that have been spent there. You could probably look at most of the people in this room that serve here at the State Department, and we have either served ourselves or we have had family members that have served. I have someone on my staff who is serving there right now," Ortagus said.

 "Afghan people, they are very disappointed and very unhappy for the latest statement from Donald Trump," a journalist from Afghanistan said. Ortagus differed from that viewpoint.

"I think that the people of Afghanistan should know that for almost 20 years, Americans have lost their lives and spent their hard-earned taxpayer money to see the people of Afghanistan have a choice for their own future. That commitment has not been a small commitment. That has been a vast and sweeping commitment by the American people," she asserted.

The US continues to assess the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, but has not put a timeline to the peace process. "I do not think that we are putting a specific date in terms of peace, but obviously, that is something that the president has said since his campaign days, it is something that he is committed to," Ortagus said.

...
Tags: nato, donald trump, imran khan
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Very good, growing relationship with India: US after Trump's Kashmir row

British police on Thursday charged four teenage boys over an alleged homophobic attack on a lesbian couple who refused to kiss in front of them on a London night bus. (Representational Image)

Four teens charged over London bus attack on lesbians

ety Perez fell to her haunches, a clenched hand covering her face as she wept, an arm clutching her small six-year-old son, who glared defiantly at the Mexican National Guard soldier blocking them from crossing into the United States. (Representational Image)

Heartbreaking photo captures mother, son pleading soldier to let them enter US

Government inspectors have long warned about the squalid conditions inside Border Patrol holding cells. (Photo: AFP)

‘Wasn’t given enough food, lost 26 pounds in border detention’: US teen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo' shoot nears end

Amitabh Bachchan's look in Gulabo Sitabo.
 

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

The Apple iPhone 11 will pave the way for the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Apple iPad Pro killer pops up in stunning press render

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will follow in the footsteps of the Tab S5e, which is arguably one of the best Android tablets in the world.
 

Two-thirds of online gamers experience 'severe' harassment

More than half of the respondents to the survey said they have been targeted over race, religion, ability, gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. (Photo: ANI)
 

Budget-friendly Moto E6 launched

The Moto E6 boasts a water repellent design and features a 13-megapixel camera with spot colour and portrait modes.
 

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

16 US Marines arrested in drugs, human smuggling probe

Marines this year were brought in to help support the Department of Homeland Security in reinforcing the border by installing razor wire on top of existing barriers. (Photo: ANI)

Sexual assault accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail: Report

Epstein’s lawyers had argued that he should be allowed to remain at his home, fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet and with his building under police video surveillance. (Photo: AP)

US woman locks 3-yr-old in hot car to 'remove demons', gets 25 years after child dies

The pair moved to California in February 2016 from Arkansas and were living in their car, authorities said. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Say 'send her back' and get a free side dish in this US restaurant

Canesa's controversial Facebook post, which can no longer be viewed by the public but screenshots of which are circulating on the web, also joked about his ingredients in an apparent jab at Muslims. (Photo: Facebook)

2 Israeli men shot dead at Mexico shopping mall

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham