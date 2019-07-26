World America 26 Jul 2019 After 16 yrs, US to ...
World, America

After 16 yrs, US to resume use of death penalty; first execution scheduled for Dec

REUTERS
Published Jul 26, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Lee will be the first one to be executed, with the date set for December 9, 2019.
There are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013. (Representational Image)
 There are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013. (Representational Image)

Washington: The US Justice Department on Thursday reinstated a two-decades long dormant policy allowing the federal government's use of capital punishment and immediately scheduled the executions for five death row federal inmates.

"Congress has expressly authorised the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. "The Justice Department upholds the rule of law - and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

 

US President Donald Trump has called for increasing the use of the death penalty for drug traffickers and mass shooters, a request the Justice Department has since laid the groundwork to carry out.

Early on in the administration, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to examine what steps might be required to resume the use of the death penalty, a Justice Department official said.

In March 2018, Sessions also called on federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty when bringing cases against drug dealers and traffickers as part of a strategy to help combat the opioid crisis. Most recently in May, the department's Office of Legal Counsel took steps to make it easier for states to carry out executions by declaring that the Food and Drug Administration lacked the power to regulate lethal injection drugs.

That decision will make it easier for states to import such drugs after many pharmaceutical companies cut off supplies.

There are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

The Justice Department said it has scheduled executions for five federal inmates who have been convicted of horrific murders and sex crimes, with more planned in the future. All five will be executed by lethal injection using a single drug - phenobarbital.

Those inmates include Daniel Lewis Lee, a white supremacist who was convicted in Arkansas for murdering a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl.

Another is Lezmond Mitchell, who was found guilty by a jury in Arizona of stabbing a 63-year-old grandmother and forcing her young granddaughter to sit next to her lifeless body on a car journey before slitting the girl's throat.

The other three inmates who will be executed are Wesley Ira Purkey, who raped and murdered a teenaged girl, Alfred Bourgeois, who sexually molested and killed his young daughter, and Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people.

Lee will be the first one to be executed, with the date set for December 9, 2019.

"Each of these inmates has exhausted their appellate and post-conviction remedies," the department said, adding that all five executions will take place at the US Penitentiary, Terre Haute, Indiana.

...
Tags: us justice department, death penalty, death row, boston marathon
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

On Friday visitors were greeted by a sea of black-clad protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors

'The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews.' (Representational Image)

Bones of US girl who disappeared 34 years ago found by workers in oil pipeline site

Gabbard and her campaign are seeking an injunction against Google from further meddling in the election and damages of at least USD 50 million, the report said. (Photo: File)

Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for USD 50 million for hindering her poll campaign

All seven tigers appeared to be cubs, according to photos of the seizure. (Photo: AFP)

7 Frozen Tiger Carcasses Seized From A Car In Vietnam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
 

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Which is the best streaming service: Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?

Here’s the comparison of pricing, streaming quality and download options to help you pick from the Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video streaming services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Bones of US girl who disappeared 34 years ago found by workers in oil pipeline site

'The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews.' (Representational Image)

Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for USD 50 million for hindering her poll campaign

Gabbard and her campaign are seeking an injunction against Google from further meddling in the election and damages of at least USD 50 million, the report said. (Photo: File)

After Mueller show, Democrats likely no closer to impeachment

But after Mueller's flat one-word answers, seeming confusion about questions and refusal to produce new information, hopes that the performance would launch lawmakers on a path to impeachment have dimmed. (Photo: AFP)

Trump demands freedom for US rapper A$AP Rocky, rebukes Swedish PM

Trump has already suggested paying bail for Mayers, despite Sweden not having bail in its justice system. (Photo: AFP)

Ex-girlfriend, clerk among 4 killed after US man goes on shooting spree; 2 injured

Four people were shot dead and two wounded on Thursday in a shooting spree that spread across four three Los Angeles neighbourhoods and touched off a 12-hour manhunt before police tackled and arrested an armed suspect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham