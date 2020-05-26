63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Brazil surpasses US in daily coronavirus death toll
World, America

Brazil surpasses US in daily coronavirus death toll

REUTERS
Published May 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Brazil has the second-worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the U.S. with 1.637 million cases
Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil. (AFP)
 Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil. (AFP)

Sao Paulo: Brazil daily coronavirus deaths were higher than fatalities in the United States for the first time over the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 807 deaths over the last 24 hours, whereas 620 died in the United States.

 

Brazil has the second-worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the U.S. with 1.637 million cases. Total deaths in the U.S. has reached 97,971, according to Reuters tally compared with Brazil at 23,473.

...





















 




 




 




 




 























