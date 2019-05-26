Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World America 26 May 2019 North Korea's w ...
World, America

North Korea's weapon test did not disturb me: Trump

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 9:02 am IST
"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me, Trump wrote on Twitter.
The Japanese government has said that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles violated the UN resolutions. (Photo:AP)
 The Japanese government has said that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles violated the UN resolutions. (Photo:AP)

Tokyo: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was not "disturbed" by the short-range missile tests recently conducted by North Korea, unlike "his people and others".

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, and also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, and worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?" the president wrote on Twitter.

 

The remarks made by Trump, who is on a four-day state visit to Japan, came as a major blow ahead of his meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which are set to begin in a few hours.

Also Read: Donald Trump arrives in Japan as trade talk looms

The Japanese government has said that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles violated the UN resolutions, a determination that national security adviser John Bolton had also agreed with in Tokyo on Saturday during a briefing with reporters before Trump arrived in Japan.

Bolton was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera that North Korea on May 4 and 9 tested short-range ballistic missiles, ending a pause in launches that began in late 2017.

During his meeting with Abe, Trump is also expected to reflect on a possible summit between Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as an additional push toward resolving North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

The two leaders are to discuss North Korea as well as trade, security, and tensions with Iran.

...
Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, de-nuclearisation
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo:AP)

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo:AP)

Contest to replace Theresa May as British PM hots up

On the northern Tibet side of the mountain, a 56-year-old Irish man died on Friday morning, his expedition organisers confirmed in a statement on their Facebook page. The man decided to return without reaching the summit but died in his tent at the North Col pass at 7,000 metres (22,965 feet).

Two Everest climbers die as toll hits 10

US President Donald Trump greets SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son as first lady Melania Trump looks on during his meeting with business leaders in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump urges fairer trade with Japan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Feel bad for Theresa': Trump sorry for what happened to UK PM

The US leader is scheduled to make a state visit to Britain next month. (Photo:AP)

Indian Army officer appointed as commander of UN Misson

UN Secretary-General appoints Indian Army officer as the new Force Commander of the UNMISS. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi's commitment to development will improve lives: Bill Gates

Bill Gates on Friday expressed confidence in the leader's ability to 'significantly improve the lives of many.' (Photo:AP)

Trump shared a video of Nancy Pelosi to make her appear 'drunk'

US President Donald Trump, engaged in personal attacks on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo:AP)

Nearly 23 inmates dead with clashes with police in Venezuela

The clashes broke out when special forces (FAES) police attempted to rescue some visitors who had been taken hostage. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham