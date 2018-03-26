search on deccanchronicle.com
14 European Union states, US expel Russian diplomats over UK spy attack

AFP
Published Mar 26, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Lithuania are among countries that have expelled Russian diplomats.
The US has said that Russia needs to change behaviour for better relations. (Photo: File)
 The US has said that Russia needs to change behaviour for better relations. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has authorized the expulsion of 60 alleged Russian spies from the United States in response to a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy in the English city of Salisbury.

European Union President Donald Tusk also said that 14 countries from the EU were also expelling Russian diplomats.

 

Senior US administration officials said that 48 "known intelligence officers" at the Russian consulate in Seattle and 12 more at the Russian mission to the UN have seven days to leave the country.

Ukraine has decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats according to President Petro Porochenko. France and Germany have announced the expulsion of four Russian diplomats each.

The foreign ministers of Lithuania and Poland on Monday said they would expel Russia diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury.

The Lithuanian foreign minister said his country will expel three diplomats, while his Polish counterpart said 4 diplomats will be getting expelled.

The US has said that Russia needs to change behaviour for better relations.

Tags: donald trump, donald tusk, european union, united nations
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




