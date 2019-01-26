search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump says he wants people to come to the US legally

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
President Donald Trump has said he wants immigrants to come to the US legally and through a system.
Trump's remarks came on Friday as he defended his plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border. (File Photo)
 Trump's remarks came on Friday as he defended his plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border. (File Photo)

Washington: President Donald Trump has said he wants immigrants to come to the US legally and through a system based on merit so that they can enjoy safety and liberty, insisting that Americans cannot surrender operational control over the nation's borders to foreign cartels.

Trump's remarks came on Friday as he defended his plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border after reaching a deal with congressional leaders Friday to reopen the government for three weeks despite getting no new funding for the structure.

 

"As Commander-in-Chief, my highest priority is the defence of our great country. We cannot surrender operational control over the nation's borders to foreign cartels, traffickers, and smugglers. We want future Americans to come to our country legally and through a system based on merit," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said the he needs people to come to the country. "We have great companies moving back into the United States. There are more people working today in the United States than have ever worked in our country," he said. "We need people to come in to help us -- the farms, and with all of these great companies that are moving back. Finally, they're moving back,' he said, adding that he wants them to enjoy the blessings of safety and liberty, and the rule of law.

"We cannot protect and deliver these blessings without a strong and secure border," Trump said. Early this month, Trump has said that he wants to bring in changes in the H-1B visa systems so that holders of these visas can stay in the country and accelerate their path to citizenship.

H1-B visas are temporary work permits issued to highly-educated immigrants who work in specialised fields, often in technology. These visas are the most sought after by Indian IT professionals. Trump during his presidential campaign had said that every single undocumented immigrant "have to go".

...
Tags: donald trump, h-1b visa, immigration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

A multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project in Malaysia has been scrapped, government officials said on Saturday. (File Photo)

Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed project

Rescuers worked overnight into Saturday searching for around 300 people missing after a dam collapse. (Photo:Twitter)

Dam collapse in Brazil kills 9 people, around 300 missing

The White House later confirmed Trump had signed it into law. (Photo: AP | File)

Donald Trump signs deal ending longest US government shutdown

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II urges Britons to seek common ground



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
 

NZ vs India 2nd ODI: Kiwis outplayed again, Virat Kohli's men lead series by 2-0

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show for India. (Photo: AP)
 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump signs deal ending longest US government shutdown

The White House later confirmed Trump had signed it into law. (Photo: AP | File)

Dam collapse in Brazil kills 9 people, around 300 missing

Rescuers worked overnight into Saturday searching for around 300 people missing after a dam collapse. (Photo:Twitter)

US shutdown set to continue

Wilbur Ross

Donald Trump eyes big duties on whisky

Trump holds examples of tariffs at Cabinet Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Maduro insists US envoys must leave immediately

Nicolas Maduro
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham