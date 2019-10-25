'They're fake': Trump cancels subscription of New York Times, Washington Post

The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post. (Photo: File)

Washington DC: The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The two newspapers often attacked by US President Donald Trump who labels them as publishers of fake news.

White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that the move has been considered to save hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

"Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving - hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved," The New York Times cited Grisham's statement.

Trump has already cancelled the subscriptions of the two newspapers at the White House. The US President had indicated his plans to do the same during his recent interview with Fox News on Monday, where he called the New York Times a "fake newspaper", saying "we don't even want it in the White House anymore."

"We're going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post," Trump said in the interview. "They're fake," he added.

This is not the first time that the subscription of a newspaper has been cancelled at the White House. In 1962, former US President John F Kennedy had decreed that the copies of the New York Herald Tribune, would no longer be delivered to the White House.

