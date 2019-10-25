World America 25 Oct 2019 'Look forward t ...
World, America

'Look forward to opening of Kartarpur corridor,' US assistant secretary

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
The agreement was signed at Zero Line on International Border at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
'Welcome news of a finalized agreement that paves the way for a corridor between India and Pakistan, allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Building people-to-people ties between neighbors is good news,' Alice Wells said. (Photo: File)
 'Welcome news of a finalized agreement that paves the way for a corridor between India and Pakistan, allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Building people-to-people ties between neighbors is good news,' Alice Wells said. (Photo: File)

Washington: Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia on Friday welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor.

"Welcome news of a finalized agreement that paves the way for a corridor between India and Pakistan, allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. We look forward to the formal opening in November. Building people-to-people ties between neighbors is good news," Alice Wells wrote on Twitter.

 

On Thursday, India signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The agreement was signed at Zero Line on International Border at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Although the agreement has been signed, New Delhi has expressed disappointment that Islamabad has refused to waive USD 20 service charge on Indians visiting Kartarpur Sahib.

It has urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims.

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Kartarpur, Paksitan.

The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart on November 9.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, zero line, dera baba nanak
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM issues orders to keep Maryam Nawaz with father Nawaz Sharif in hospital

The Chinese consular official, Tong Xuejun, told state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday that he had met with British police. (Photo: Twitter)

UK police yet to confirm identity of 39 found dead in truck: China

Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control. (Photo: AFP)

50,000 residents evacuated as tick fire rages near Los Angeles: Officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

50,000 residents evacuated as tick fire rages near Los Angeles: Officials

Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control. (Photo: AFP)

'They're fake': Trump cancels subscription of New York Times, Washington Post

The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post. (Photo: File)

Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pak: US

US President Donald Trump is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir only if asked by both the countries, a senior administration official said on Thursday reiterating that the onus for peace talks lies on Islamabad by taking sustained and irreversible actions against terrorist groups. (Photo: File)

Can Trump be arrested if he shoots someone in New York street? His lawyer says no

The judges referenced Trump's infamous boast of 2016 that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters. (Photo: AP)

Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil: President Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham