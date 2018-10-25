search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Two gunned down at grocery store in US' Kentucky, gunman nabbed

AP
Published Oct 25, 2018, 8:22 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 8:22 am IST
A citizen armed with gun engaged the shooter, but the suspect was able to flee before he was captured on a nearby road.
Employees wait outside the entrance of a Kroger grocery following a shooting that left two people dead and a suspect in custody on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Employees wait outside the entrance of a Kroger grocery following a shooting that left two people dead and a suspect in custody on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Jeffersontown: A male suspect fatally shot a man and a woman at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, and then exchanged fire with an armed bystander before fleeing the scene, police said.

He was captured shortly afterwards. Both victims died at the store, said Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers. He did not say whether police had determined a motive. He also did not identify the suspect. 

 

Police received a call about 3 pm (local time) reporting the shooting, Rogers said. He said the suspect fired multiple rounds at the man inside the store and shot the female victim multiple times out in the parking lot. A citizen armed with a gun engaged the shooter in the parking lot, but the suspect was able to flee before he was captured on a nearby road, Rogers said. 

Eric Deacon, who identified himself as an EMT, told The Associated Press that he was in the self-checkout lane of the store when he heard the first shot, in the pharmacy. He said a man came around the corner and "the look on his face, he looked like he just didn't care." 

Deacon said he saw another man in the store with a gun who appeared to be shooting at the suspect, trying to get him out of the store. Deacon went outside and saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s who had been hit, and tried to resuscitate her. 

"She was gone, there's nothing I could do," Deacon said. "I think she just got caught in the crossfire." As police officers swarmed the scene and blocked off the area with yellow crime tape, a man identified by the Louisville Courier Journal as Tim King stood in the parking lot waiting for his wife to come out. He said he drove to the store after she called him sobbing to tell him what had happened. 

"I said, 'What's wrong?'" King said in a video posted on the newspaper's website. "And she said, 'There's someone shooting up here.'" King said his wife said she heard popping noises, then someone ran around a corner and said, "Oh my God, he's killed her." 

Customers were moved to the back of the store, she said. "It's just a very, very scary situation," King said. The Kroger Co. issued a statement saying that company officials were "shocked and saddened by the shooting." 

"Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure." The store was closed and will not reopen until the investigation is complete, the release said. 

...
Tags: us shooting, kroger grocery store shootout, jeffersontown police, kentucky shooting
Location: United States, Kentucky




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Device smaller than rice grain to deliver cancer therapy sans side effects: Study

Invented by Alessandro Grattoni from the Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US, this tiny device is smaller than a grain of rice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease

Scientists could soon grow human brains to learn more about Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Meghan Markle's bump suddenly looked larger at black tie event in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day eight of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Photo: AP)
 

How breathing through your nose improves your memory

How breathing through your nose improves your memory. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 iPhones mean nothing: Apple

Nonetheless, despite the XR not meaning anything, Apple considers it one of the most important products in recent years.
 

Lavender can be safer alternative to anti-anxiety drugs as it helps people relax

Around 40 per cent people globally suffer from anxiety at some point in their lives (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to revoke few Saudi visas

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the move to revoke visas was just a first step. (Representional Image)

'Functional explosive device' sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama: report

The US Secret Service said it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices. (Photo: File)

3 Indian-Americans named in Time Magazine's 'health care 50' list

At not even 30, Divya Nag is leading Apple's special projects focusing on health. (Photo: divyanag.com)

US' moral standing at risk, Senators urge Trump to condemn Khashoggi's murder

Following a global outrage, the Saudi government on Friday in a statement acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in a fistfight inside the consulate and noted that an interrogation went wrong. (Photo: File)

Pak must make sincere efforts to curb terrorism on Afghan border: Pompeo

Pompeo said this was the message he had delivered to the Pakistani leadership when he travelled to Islamabad in September, after Imran Khan became prime minister. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham