World, America

Suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro in New York: reports

AFP
Published Oct 25, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
The report came a day after the FBI said pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.
De Niro is an outspoken critic of President Trump. (Photo: File)
Washington: Police are investigating a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro in New York, news reports said Thursday.

CNN quoted two law enforcement sources as saying the package was addressed to De Niro at an address in the Tribeca area of Manhattan. The report came a day after the FBI said pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.

 

De Niro is an outspoken critic of President Trump. The New York Police Department said it was responding to reports of a suspicious package in Tribeca but did not mention De Niro.

Tags: suspicious package, barack obama, hillary clinton, fbi, new york police department, robert de niro
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




