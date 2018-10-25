search on deccanchronicle.com
Explosives sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton

REUTERS
Published Oct 25, 2018
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 1:03 am IST
A report that a suspicious package also was sent to the White House was later found to be false.
Washington/New York: Authorities intercepted suspicious packages sent to former U.S. President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Time Warner Center in New York, officials said on Wednesday.

The packages sent to the two leading Democrats and a bomb delivered to one of the party’s major donors days earlier come roughly two weeks before the Nov. 6 elections that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress in a deeply polarized nation.

 

A report that a suspicious package also was sent to the White House was later found to be false, a person familiar with the matter said.

