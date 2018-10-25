search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

China, Russia listen to Trump's phone calls, tries to sway policy: Report

REUTERS
Published Oct 25, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Reportedly, Trump's aides have repeatedly warned him that his phone calls are not secure, but say the he refuses to give up his phones.
Reportedly, officials said US spy agencies had learned that China and Russia were listening to the president's calls. (Photo: File)
 Reportedly, officials said US spy agencies had learned that China and Russia were listening to the president's calls. (Photo: File)

Washington: Chinese spies often eavesdrop on US President Donald Trump when he uses his unsecure cellphone to gossip with old friends, and Beijing uses what it learns to try to sway US policy, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing current and former US officials.

President Trump's aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure and that Russian spies routinely eavesdrop on the conversations, but they say the president still refuses to give up his cellular phones, the Times reported.

 

The officials said US spy agencies had learned from people in foreign governments and by intercepting communications from foreign officials that China and Russia were listening to the president's calls.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Times report.

China has a sophisticated approach towards the intercepted calls and is seeking to use them to determine what Donald Trump thinks, whom he listens to and how best to sway him, the Times reported, cited the officials.

Beijing particularly is trying to use what it learns to prevent the current trade war between the two countries from escalating further, according to the newspaper.

Chinese officials rely on Chinese businessmen and others with ties to Beijing to feed arguments and viewpoints to Trump's friends in an effort to influence him, the Times reported, citing the US officials.

Concerns have been raised on several occasions this year about cellphone surveillance activity in the Washington area.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a letter to several senators in March that it had observed activity in Washington consistent with mobile subscriber identity catchers.

An FCC commissioner said at a meeting the issue was serious and the surveillance tools could be used by criminals or foreign actors.

The Washington Post reported in June that a federal study found signs of sophisticated cellphone spying near the White House and other sensitive locations last year.

...
Tags: donald trump, unsecured phone, russian spy, chinese spy
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Let the bat do the talking: Watch Virat Kohli celebrate 37th century in unique style

He reached the landmark in his 205th innings when his score read 81, and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who took 259 innings. (Photo:AP)
 

Donald Trump picks Indian-American as chairman of key energy commission

Chatterjee, who is FERC Commissioner, would replace Kevin McIntyre as chairman of the prestigious agency. McIntyre resigned on October 22 citing health reasons. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 

Chimpanzees can sniff out strangers from family members

They discriminated between the smell of group members and strangers, sniffing outgroup odours longer than ingroup odours. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

What a man: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10000 runs, Anushka Sharma can't keep calm

Entering the game 81 short of 10,000, with this achievement the run machine added another feather to his illustrious cap. (Photo: PTI)
 

Renault offering benefits up to Rs 30,000 on Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a sweet package that mixes a SUV body style with the dimensions of a hatchback.
 

City life makes humans less kind to strangers, says study

Study shows "cognitive shortcut" we have built into our brains to be generous or fair can be easily switched off if we learn there will not be any payback. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

All you need to know about the explosive devices mailed to Obama, Clinton

The San Diego Fire Rescue department bomb squad looks over a suspicious package on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump condemns sending of 'suspicious packages', major probe underway

The New York police termed the incident as an attempted terrorist attack. (Photo: AP)

Two gunned down at grocery store in US' Kentucky, gunman nabbed

Employees wait outside the entrance of a Kroger grocery following a shooting that left two people dead and a suspect in custody on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

US to revoke few Saudi visas

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the move to revoke visas was just a first step. (Representional Image)

'Functional explosive device' sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama: report

The US Secret Service said it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham