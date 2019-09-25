World America 25 Sep 2019 Trump urged Modi to ...
World, America

Trump urged Modi to 'fulfill promise to better lives of Kashmiris': White House

REUTERS
Published Sep 25, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
India maintains the issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.
Trump made the remarks as he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session here — their fourth meeting since Modi came to power for a second term in May this year. (Photo: AP)
 Trump made the remarks as he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session here — their fourth meeting since Modi came to power for a second term in May this year. (Photo: AP)

New York: US President Donald Trump urged India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said in a statement after the pair met on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering of world leaders.

Trump made the remarks as he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session here — their fourth meeting since Modi came to power for a second term in May this year.

 

"I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other. I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting... it will be great if they can work out something on Kashmir," Trump said in response to a volley of questions.

His remarks came a day after he met Khan on Monday and once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.

India maintains the issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, kashmir issue, donald trump, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The photo showed both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

Modi also showered Trump with equal amounts of praise. (Photo: FIle)

PM Modi is India's Prime Minister, but to Donald Trump he's the 'king'

Thunberg is in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the few people whose nomination has become known before the awards ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Greta Thunberg hits back at US President Donald Trump after Twitter taunt

Jaishankar, addressing a New York audience at cultural organization Asia Society, said when India decided to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, it drew a reaction from Pakistan. (Photo: File)

No problem talking to Pakistan, but has difficulty talking to ‘terroristan': India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
 

PM Modi is India's Prime Minister, but to Donald Trump he's the 'king'

Modi also showered Trump with equal amounts of praise. (Photo: FIle)
 

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

Tharoor put up another photo of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to make his point that most Indian prime ministers have been popular abroad – not just Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
 

LIVE: Watch the Redmi 8A launch here

The Redmi 8A has a surprising list of features including a 5000mAh battery and support for fast charging.
 

World's tallest Ravana effigy will be burnt in Chandigarh

The organiser said that the effigy weights over 70 quintals. (Photo: ANI)
 

Is Mahindra working on a 7-seater XUV300?

Mahindra XUV300 also utilises a modified version of the regular Tivoli’s platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No problem talking to Pakistan, but has difficulty talking to ‘terroristan': India

Jaishankar, addressing a New York audience at cultural organization Asia Society, said when India decided to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, it drew a reaction from Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Global Goalkeeper Award belongs to crores of Indians who adopted Swachh Bharat: PM

The Prime Minister said it is significant that he received the award on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Countries ignoring Kashmir issue… India too big a market: Imran Khan

Khan also acknowledged India's economic stature and global prominence while responding to why Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir is being overlooked. (Photo: File)

They were honouring me while kicking me out: Hasan Minhaj on 'Howdy Modi' event

Confirming he was turned away from the event, the comic, in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers narrated how intense things got. (Photo: File)

‘Will have trade deal very soon,’ says Donald Trump after meeting PM Modi

The two leaders met for the second time in less than three days on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham