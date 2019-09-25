World America 25 Sep 2019 Pelosi orders impeac ...
World, America

Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 8:36 am IST
The probe focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government.
The impeachment inquiry, after months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, sets up the party’s most direct and consequential confrontation with the president. (Photo: AP)
 The impeachment inquiry, after months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, sets up the party’s most direct and consequential confrontation with the president. (Photo: AP)

Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election-year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.

The probe focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office” and declared, “No one is above the law.”

 

The impeachment inquiry, after months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, sets up the party’s most direct and consequential confrontation with the president, injects deep uncertainty into the 2020 election campaign and tests anew the nation’s constitutional system of checks and balances.

Trump, who thrives on combat, has all but dared Democrats to take this step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party will bolster rather than diminish his political support.

Meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, he previewed his defense in an all-caps tweet: “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

Pelosi’s brief statement, delivered without dramatic flourish but in the framework of a constitutional crisis, capped a frenetic weeklong stretch on Capitol Hill as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted toward an impeachment probe.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, nancy pelosi
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

'Campaign has not only improved lives of crores of Indians, but has also played significant role in achieving goals set by UN,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi receives international award for 'Swachh Bharat' Abhiyan

Francisco Franco

Spain court’s nod to exhume Francisco Franco remains

The depth of the quake, which occurred at 4.02 pm (local time), was at 10 kilometres. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

20 killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earthquake

The Trump administration has been engaged in an escalating series of threats with Tehran.

Leaders meet as troubles mount



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New WhatsApp feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature recently spotted in the latest beta update, that allows you to even hide status updates from the contacts you have muted.
 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
 

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi as well?

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple watch saves Biker’s life after accident

The watch had smartly notified the respective authorities of the accident by calling 911 and emergency medical services were able to reach Bob, who had suffered a head injury, within 30 minutes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Leaders meet as troubles mount

The Trump administration has been engaged in an escalating series of threats with Tehran.

India, Sweden take lead

Activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference where 16 children from across the world present their official human rights complaint on the climate crisis to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child at the Unicef Building on September 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)

Trump offers mediation on Kashmir for the second time in two days

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Boeing assistance fund to pay 737 MAX crash victims' families USD 144,500 each

Boeing has said it aims to win approval to resume flights early in the fourth quarter. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham