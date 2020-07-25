123rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,337,022

48,895

Recovered

850,107

32,514

Deaths

31,406

761

Maharashtra35711719996713132 Tamil Nadu1997491432973320 Delhi1283891109313777 Karnataka85870313471726 Andhra Pradesh8085839935933 Uttar Pradesh60771377121348 West Bengal53973335291290 Gujarat53631389312282 Telangana5246640334455 Rajasthan3417824547602 Bihar3351122832221 Haryana2897522249378 Assam287922070070 Madhya Pradesh2547417359780 Odisha2269314393153 Jammu and Kashmir164298709282 Kerala16111659451 Punjab117397741277 Jharkhand7250325469 Chhatisgarh6370438734 Uttarakhand5445339960 Goa4350265529 Tripura3677207210 Puducherry2513148334 Manipur211514600 Himachal Pradesh1848114112 Nagaland12375300 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
World America 25 Jul 2020 US court rejects bai ...
World, America

US court rejects bail plea of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Rana, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India
The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem. (PTI)
 The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem. (PTI)

Washington: A US court has rejected the USD 1.5 million bail application of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who has been declared a fugitive by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, describing him a flight risk.

Rana, 59, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

 

He is a declared fugitive in India.

US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chooljian, in her 24-page order dated July 21, denied bail to Rana arguing that he is a flight risk.

Describing Rana as a flight risk, the US government opposed his release on bail, arguing that if he were to flee to Canada, he may escape the possibility of a death sentence in India.

Given the stakes, an allowance of bail in any amount would not guarantee Rana's presence in court. Granting bail would invite the possibility of embarrassing the United States in the conduct of its foreign affairs, straining its relationship with India, Assistant US Attorney John J Lulejian had told the court.

 

On the other hand, Rana's attorney told the court that the 26/11 accused is not a flight risk and has proposed a USD 1.5 million bond for his release.

Rana, in his defence, has argued that the US' decision not to extradite his co-conspirator, Headley, to India is inconsistent and bars his extradition.

While Rana has presented a robust bail package and proffered conditions which significantly mitigate the risk of flight, the court cannot find that he has negated the risk of flight and accordingly grants the Detention Request (of the government) on that basis, Judge Chooljian said.

 

For someone facing conspiracy to murder and murder charges in India, the incentive to flee to avoid extradition is strong, the court said.

Pakistan-born Rana completed Army Medical College there, and served in the Pakistani Army as a doctor for more than a decade, but eventually deserted.

He is currently a Canadian citizen, but was a resident of Chicago where he had a business. According to the court papers, he has also resided in and travelled to Canada, Pakistan, Germany and England and speaks seven languages.

If he flees to Canada, he could effectively avoid exposure to the death penalty as such country's extradition treaty with India contains a provision which allows extradition to be refused if the offence for which extradition is requested is punishable by death in India and is not punishable by death in Canada unless India gives assurances that a death penalty would not be executed, federal prosecutors had said.

 

“There is no question in the court's mind that given Rana's significant foreign ties, particularly to Canada, and the potential death penalty awaiting him in India if he is extradited on and convicted of the most serious pending charges, he is a flight risk,” the court said.

According to the court papers, Rana had tested positive for COVID-19 at Terminal Island in Los Angeles on April 28, 2020, but was asymptomatic and has since recovered.

He tested negative in the last three tests on June 13, June 15 and June 25.

According to the federal prosecutors, between 2006 and November 2008, Rana conspired with Headley, also known as "Daood Gilani, and others in Pakistan to assist Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harakat ul-Jihad-e-Islami, both US-designated terrorist organisations, to plan and carry out the Mumbai terrorist attacks.

 

Pakistani-American LeT terrorist Headley was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He was made an approver in the case, and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

India seeks his arrest on a number of offences, including the conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit forgery for the purpose of cheating, and murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is sought for his role in 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

The 2008 Mumbai attack was one of India's most horrific terrorist attacks in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem.

 

Pakistani national Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, was hanged to death on November 21, 2012.

...
Tags: tahawwur rana, david coleman headley, mumbai terror attack, mumbai attack accused


Related Stories

Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana arrested in Los Angeles
2008 Mumbai terror attack: India can have Tahawwur Hussain Rana before 2021

Latest From World

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he talks with supporters during a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP)

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro supporters

The WHO's European chapter pointed to rising cases on the continent over the past two weeks, saying tighter measures may be needed to curb the spread. (AFP)

WHO warns of virus resurgence in Europe

Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond. The United States accused Russia on Thursday, July 23, of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, asserting that it exposed Moscow's intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellites. (AP)

Space war: Russia's 'special instrument' is what US calls an anti-satellite weapon

The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states. (AFP)

US will not take any new foreign students for online-only studies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro supporters

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he talks with supporters during a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP)

Space war: Russia's 'special instrument' is what US calls an anti-satellite weapon

Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond. The United States accused Russia on Thursday, July 23, of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, asserting that it exposed Moscow's intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellites. (AP)

US will not take any new foreign students for online-only studies

The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states. (AFP)

AOC, Democrat women call out sexist slur in Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks on the House floor, Thursday, July 23, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ocasio-Cortez's objections to a Republican lawmaker's verbal assault on her expanded Thursday as she and other Democrats took to the House floor to demand an end to a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.” (House Television via AP)

Houston consulate will remain another sore point in US-China relations

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures for questions during the daily briefing in Beijing on Thursday, July 23, 2020. China said
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham