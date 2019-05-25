LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World America 25 May 2019 Modi's commitme ...
World, America

Modi's commitment to development will improve lives: Bill Gates

ANI
Published May 25, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that BJP along with its allies had secured a thumping majority.
Bill Gates on Friday expressed confidence in the leader's ability to 'significantly improve the lives of many.' (Photo:AP)
 Bill Gates on Friday expressed confidence in the leader's ability to 'significantly improve the lives of many.' (Photo:AP)

Washington: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election following the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, American business magnate Bill Gates on Friday expressed confidence in the leader's ability to "significantly improve the lives of many."

"Congratulations @NarendraModi on a remarkable win in #IndianElections2019. Your continued commitment to improve health, nutrition, and development will significantly improve the lives of many," Gates tweeted.

 

Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that BJP along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the general elections.

US President Donald Trump, along with his deputy, advisor and several other American leaders have extended their wishes to PM Modi on his re-election.

Other business leaders who have extended their wishes to PM Modi are CISCO's Chairman Emeritus John T. Chambers, amongst others.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. I believe India's position as the world leader in economic & inclusive growth will continue under his leadership for the next 5 years. Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar ("One More Time, Modi Government")!" he tweeted.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bill gates, pm narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

The election supervisory agency earlier this week rejected Subianto’s complaint about the election’s integrity. (Photo:AP)

Losing Indonesian President elect Subianto challenges election in court

The spokesperson also said that the US is attempting to shift the blame regarding the reigning impasse onto the reclusive state. (Photo:AP)

Doors remain open for North Korea to resume talks: US

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

The United States once described Sadr as the most dangerous man in Iraq. (Photo:AP)

Protestors in Iraq urge Baghdad to stay out of US-Iran conflict



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, teach you brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Doors remain open for North Korea to resume talks: US

The spokesperson also said that the US is attempting to shift the blame regarding the reigning impasse onto the reclusive state. (Photo:AP)

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)

'Feel bad for Theresa': Trump sorry for what happened to UK PM

The US leader is scheduled to make a state visit to Britain next month. (Photo:AP)

Trump shared a video of Nancy Pelosi to make her appear 'drunk'

US President Donald Trump, engaged in personal attacks on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo:AP)

Nearly 23 inmates dead with clashes with police in Venezuela

The clashes broke out when special forces (FAES) police attempted to rescue some visitors who had been taken hostage. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham