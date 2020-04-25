32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,447

1,408

Recovered

5,496

484

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana98329125 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, America

Appeal for vaccine grows louder after Trump's disinfectant theory sparks uproar

AFP
Published Apr 25, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 9:37 am IST
The hardest-hit country by far in the global pandemic, the US had recorded 51,017 deaths and more than 890,000 infections
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AFP Photo
  In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AFP Photo

Washington: The United Nations on Friday launched a global push for a coronavirus vaccine as President Donald Trump triggered an uproar by suggesting patients be treated with disinfectant and the US death toll passed 50,000.

Across the Muslim world, hundreds of millions of faithful opened the Ramadan holy month under stay-at-home conditions, facing bans on prayers in mosques and on the traditional large gatherings of families and friends to break the daily fast.

 

With effective medical treatments still far away, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said defeating the pandemic will require global organizations and world leaders joining forces with the private sector to develop and distribute a novel coronavirus vaccine.

"We face a global public enemy like no other," Guterres said. "A world free of COVID-19 requires the most massive public health effort in history."

The UN chief's appeal came a day after the US president prompted an outcry with his suggestion that industrial cleansers be used to treat patients.

"Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump mused during a televised briefing. "It sounds interesting to me."

As experts -- and disinfectant manufacturers -- rushed to caution against any such dangerous experiment, the president tried to walk back his comments claiming he had been speaking "sarcastically."

The hardest-hit country by far in the global pandemic, the US had recorded 51,017 deaths and more than 890,000 infections.

