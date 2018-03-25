search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Technically’ we didn’t sleep: Quips pornstar; to go live on Trump affair soon

AFP
Published Mar 25, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
She is also asking to be allowed to publish text messages, photos and videos relating to the affair, Avenatti said in a letter to Cohen.
Stormy Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: ‘Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star.’ (Photo: File)
Washington: Porn actress Stormy Daniels will on Sunday sit for a highly-anticipated interview that could shed new light on the affair she says she had with Donald Trump a decade before his election as president.

Contrary to its usual practice, CBS has not released excerpts of the interview, which will air Sunday at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on the network's flagship "60 Minutes" program.

 

Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: "Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star."

 

Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress...People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS...I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk

— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018 " target="_blank">http://

 

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has teased the interview, posting a picture on Twitter of a DVD along with the text: "If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth????? #60minutes #pleasedenyit."

When another Twitter user said that the disc contained a video of a lie detector test Daniels had taken, Avenatti replied: "Nope. Enjoy Sunday and the days that follow..."

Daniels was paid USD130,000 by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of a non-disclosure agreement that she signed shortly before the 2016 US presidential election, leading to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to Trump's campaign.

Avenatti filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- earlier in March seeking to toss out the confidential settlement.

The suit alleged that Daniels began an "intimate relationship" with Trump in the summer of 2006 that continued well into 2007.

Cohen meanwhile claims that Daniels is liable for at least USD 20 million for violating the agreement – USD 1 million for each time she did so.

The White House has denied any sexual encounter between Trump and Daniels, who has offered to return the USD130,000 she received so that she can be free to "speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and the attempts to silence her."

She is also asking to be allowed to publish text messages, photos and videos relating to the president, Avenatti said in a letter to Cohen.

The Daniels interview comes days after former Playboy model Karen McDougal told CNN that Trump tried to pay her after they had sex.

In a lengthy interview, McDougal said she refused the money and that the two ended up having a months-long affair around the same time as the alleged relationship between Trump and Daniels.

McDougal wants to be released from a USD150,000 deal she made in 2016 with American Media Inc, the company that owns the National Enquirer tabloid, an agreement she alleges was aimed at keeping her story under wraps.

Tags: donald trump, summer zervos, stormy daniels, karen mcdougal
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




