search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian-American charged for embezzling USD 250,000, cheating friends, colleagues

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Shah used Spark Trading Group to defraud more than 15 investors into contributing thousands of dollars to two funds that he marketed.
Niket Shah of New Jersey was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission which also ordered a preliminary injunction and asset freeze against him. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
  Niket Shah of New Jersey was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission which also ordered a preliminary injunction and asset freeze against him. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

New York: An Indian-origin man in the US has been charged with stealing more than USD 250,000 in a Ponzi scheme in which his friends and co-workers invested.

Niket Shah of New Jersey was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which also ordered a preliminary injunction and asset freeze against him.

 

According to the SEC's complaint, unsealed on March 22 in federal court in Brooklyn, Shah used Spark Trading Group to defraud more than 15 investors into contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to two funds that he marketed.

He obtained investments for the funds by lying about his success as a trader, Spark Trading's returns, and how he intended to use investors' money, including altering financial statements to make the funds appear profitable when they were actually losing money.

The complaint alleges that Shah promised investors monthly returns, and guaranteed against losses but misused investors' money for his own benefit and suffered substantial losses on the amounts actually invested. When investors sought their money back, he lied and said the money had been frozen by government agencies, including the Commission.

"Fraudsters who swindle their friends and colleagues using doctored financial statements and outright lies should expect the Commission and its staff to act swiftly and decisively, as we have here today," Associate Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division Melissa Hodgman said.

The SEC's Complaint charges Spark Trading and Shah with violations of the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The SEC is seeking return of allegedly ill-gotten gains with interest and civil money penalties.

A court hearing was held on Friday on the SEC's complaint and requested relief at which Brian M Cogan granted the SEC's request for a preliminary injunction, asset freeze, order against the destruction of documents, and an accounting.

The court had previously ordered Spark Trading and Shah to provide an accounting of all money received from investors.

Tags: niket shah, sec, spark trading group, indians abroad
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman shares shocking images of child with blisters caused due to cheap make-up

She wasn’t able to eat properly for days due to blisters and cracks on her lips (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to unveil a foldable iPhone in 2020: Senior analyst

Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)
 

Mohammed Shami undergoes stitches after injuring head in road accident

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

Losing that would be a disaster, not just for Facebook, but for any Silicon Valley company that relies on users to open up their private lives.
 

India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach

India is preparing for a general election in 2019 and several states will elect new assemblies this year and the next.
 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Technically’ we didn’t sleep: Quips pornstar; to go live on Trump affair soon

Stormy Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: ‘Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star.’ (Photo: File)

Indian-origin man crashes minivan through US air base main gates, dies

Around 7pm on Wednesday, Kazi drove his minivan through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. The vehicle soon veered, crashed and started burning. (Photo: AP | Representational Image)

No sex, everything else ok: Father tried to sell toddler online, gets 60 yrs in jail

He was arrested in November 2015 after the undercover cop arrived in a Houston apartment where he found Turley’s daughter ‘unresponsive and lying naked under a blanket’. (Representational Image)

Died for his country: Brave cop swapped self for hostage in France terror attack

A state of emergency put in place just after the 2015 Paris attacks was lifted last October when Macron’s centrist government passed a new law boosting the powers of security forces. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

Trump doesn’t fail to surprise: Transgender individuals banned from US army

Trump announced in July that he would prohibit transgender people from serving in the military, reversing former President Barack Obama's policy of accepting them. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham