US President Donald Trump delays State of the Union address

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would delay his State of the Union address until a crippling government shutdown ends, backing down in a major spat with the Democrats over his plan to build a controversial border wall along the US-Mexico border.

His announcement ca-me after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rescinded an invitation for him to deliver the speech in the House Chamber.

A row between Trump and the Democrats over border security has led to the longest government shutdown in US history. Trump is demanding $5.7 billion of congressional funding to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, but newly empowered Democrats have refused.

Some 800,000 federal employees were going unpaid since December 22 due to the shutdown. Trump announcing his decision said it was Pelosi’s “prerogative” to suggest a later date. “As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy asked me to give the address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative — I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over,” Trump said.

“I am not looking for an ... alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House.”