search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

5 passengers hospitalised after ventilation breakdown on plane

AFP
Published Jan 25, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
The jetliner immediately returned to airport gate and 185 passengers and six crew disembarked from Airbus A321 bound for Fort Lauderdale.
Two of the passengers complained of "vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes," and five of them were sent to hospital for tests and treatment, she said. (Represenational Image | File)
 Two of the passengers complained of "vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes," and five of them were sent to hospital for tests and treatment, she said. (Represenational Image | File)

Montreal: Five passengers on an Air Transat vacation flight to Florida were hospitalized on Thursday after falling ill just before takeoff from Quebec City, which an official blamed on a ventilation breakdown during the plane's de-icing.

The jetliner immediately returned to the airport gate and 185 passengers and six crew disembarked from the Airbus A321 bound for Fort Lauderdale, airline spokeswoman Debbie Cabana told AFP.

 

Two of the passengers complained of "vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes," and five of them were sent to hospital for tests and treatment, she said.

The rest were scheduled to board another Air Transat flight in the late afternoon.

...
Tags: air transat, quebec city, ventilation breakdown
Location: Canada, Québec, Montréal


Latest From World

Some 800,000 federal employees have been going unpaid since December 22 due to the shutdown. (Photo: File)

No end to US shutdown as opposing bills to reopen govt fail in Senate

At a White House event on the Reciprocal Trade Act on Thursday, Trump flashed out a green colour board that had examples of non-reciprocal tariffs from various countries. (Photo: File)

Got India motorcycle tariffs down to 50 per cent in '2 minutes': Trump

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump delays State of the Union address

Juan Guaido

13 shot dead in Venezuela unrest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Got India motorcycle tariffs down to 50 per cent in '2 minutes': Trump

At a White House event on the Reciprocal Trade Act on Thursday, Trump flashed out a green colour board that had examples of non-reciprocal tariffs from various countries. (Photo: File)

US President Donald Trump delays State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump

13 shot dead in Venezuela unrest

Juan Guaido

India can provide leadership in dealing drought: UNCCD

The conference would be held from October 7 to 18 at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (File Photo)

Will give State of the Union address 'when shutdown is over': Trump

'She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.' Trump said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham