World America 24 Dec 2019 US welcomes Saudi� ...
World, America

US welcomes Saudi's verdict in Khashoggi's murder as 'important step'

AFP
Published Dec 24, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 8:29 am IST
The United States 'encouraged Saudi Arabia to undertake a fair and transparent judicial process,' the official said.
"Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable," a State Department official told reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights groups, and The Washington Post, to which Khashoggi contributed. (Photo: File)
 "Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable," a State Department official told reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights groups, and The Washington Post, to which Khashoggi contributed. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States on Monday welcomed death sentences issued by Saudi Arabia against five people over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable," a State Department official told reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights groups, and The Washington Post, to which Khashoggi contributed.

 

The court however exonerated two top aides to Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the United States Senate considers responsible for Khashoggi's murder in October last year at Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul.

The United States "encouraged Saudi Arabia to undertake a fair and transparent judicial process," the official added.

"We're pressing them for more transparency and for holding everybody accountable." Riyadh has described the murder as a "rogue" operation, but both the CIA and a United Nations special envoy have directly linked Prince Mohammed to the killing, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.

The government of US President Donald Trump has been careful to not attribute such blame to the prince, giving priority to maintaining good relations with the kingdom which is a major arms buyer and ally against Iran.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, jamal khashoggi, jamal khashoggi murder, khashoggi murder, mohammed bin salman
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Jaishankar's meeting with the Committee, headed by Engel, the Democratic lawmaker from New York, on December 18 was cancelled. (Photo: File)

Here is why Jaishankar cancelled meeting with US lawmaker Jayapal

Maryam Nawaz (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan govt denies Maryam Nawaz travel permit

When asked about a social media post of Thunberg related to the bushfires, Morrison said that he would remain focused on Australia’s interests. (Photo: AP)

Morrison rejects Thunberg’s comments linking Australian bushfires with climate change

Five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, reported news agency AFP. (Photo: File)

5 sentenced to death over Saudi journalist Khashoggi's murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump invites Boris Johnson to White House: report

Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. (Photo: File)

Trade deal with China to be signed 'very shortly', says Donald Trump

Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products. (Photo: File)

175 children abused by Mexican branch of Catholic Church: report

The report notes that 18 of the 33 individuals who committed abuses are still part of the organisation. (Photo: Representational)

Want an immediate trial, says Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings

Earlier, Trump had once again hit out at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that she is afraid to present her

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham