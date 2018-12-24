Turkey's Erdogan assured he will eradicate ISIS left in Syria, says Trump

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his Turkish counterpart assured him that any remaining Islamic State group fighters in Syria will be eliminated, after Trump abruptly ordered US troops in Syria to leave.

"President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria," Trump said in a Tweet around midnight, using another acronym for the jihadist group.

Repeating a pattern of admiring comments towards global strongmen, Trump added that Erdogan "is a man who can do it."

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They discussed Trump's withdrawal of the US troops which were assisting in the multinational fight against ISIS, and whose departure has shocked global partners and American politicians alike.

"Our troops are coming home!" Trump said in his tweet.