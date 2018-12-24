search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Turkey's Erdogan assured he will eradicate ISIS left in Syria, says Trump

AFP
Published Dec 24, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
US President Donald Trump added that President Erdogan 'is a man who can do it.'
Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)
 Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his Turkish counterpart assured him that any remaining Islamic State group fighters in Syria will be eliminated, after Trump abruptly ordered US troops in Syria to leave.

"President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria," Trump said in a Tweet around midnight, using another acronym for the jihadist group.

 

Repeating a pattern of admiring comments towards global strongmen, Trump added that Erdogan "is a man who can do it."

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They discussed Trump's withdrawal of the US troops which were assisting in the multinational fight against ISIS, and whose departure has shocked global partners and American politicians alike.

"Our troops are coming home!" Trump said in his tweet.

...
Tags: donald trump, isis, recep tayyip erdogan
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Very possible' US shutdown could extend into New Year: Official

It is the third partial government shutdown of the year, even though Trump's own Republican Party still controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats will take control of the House on January 3. (Photo: File)

US govt shuts down, 8 lakh staff forced to work without pay this Christmas

The US government began a Christmas-time shutdown early Saturday. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @USCapitol)

US govt bound for shutdown as Congress, Trump fail to reach deal

The US government will begin a Christmastime shutdown at midnight. (Photo: AP)

US Defence Chief James Mattis resigns after Trump's Syria, Afghanistan move

Jim Mattis did not mention if he was resigning specifically over the troop withdrawal decision, which has surprised US allies and several lawmakers. (Photo: File | AP)

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham